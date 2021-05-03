‘Cruel lady’ back to power: BJP’s Babul Supriyo calls Bengal’s verdict ‘historic mistake’

BJP leader Babul Supriyo lost from the Tollygunge assembly constituency to TMC leader Aroop Biswas

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Babul Supriyo, on May 2, refused to congratulate Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress for its victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

In a Facebook post, Supriyo said he would neither congratulate the Trinamool chief nor want to say that he respected the “people’s verdict”.

“...Because I think people of Bengal made a historic mistake by not giving Bharatiya Janata party a chance and by electing this Corrupt, Incapable, Dishonest government & a cruel lady back to power,” Supriyo said in the post, which he later deleted.

However, the union minister said he would “obey” the decision taken by the people of a democratic country. “That’s it!! Nothing more - nothing less,” he added.

The Lok Sabha member from Asansol, Supriyo lost from Tollygunge assembly constituency to TMC leader Aroop Biswas by more than 50,000 votes.

The union minister for urban development, housing and urban poverty alleviation later retweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet thanking the people of Bengal.

Assembly Elections: Follow this LIVE blog for the latest updates on government formation

In the assembly poll results declared on May 2, West Bengal’s governing Trinamool Congress looked set to win more than 210 seats. While the BJP significantly improved on its performance as compared to the previous state polls, it was winning just 77 seats.

Banerjee is scheduled to call on the state’s governor later on May 3 and set the ball rolling for her to become the chief minister for the third consecutive term.