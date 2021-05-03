Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Mamata Banerjee retains power in Bengal; LDF scripts history in Kerala

May 03, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

In Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) retained power -- breaking the four-decade trend of no incumbent getting re-elected. In Assam, the ruling BJP-led alliance is all set to form the government for the second consecutive term. The AINRC-BJP combine is set to form the government in Puducherry. While the results are out, there is a lot going on in the political arena. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates on all political developments taking place in these states.

The picture is clear in four states -- Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal -- and the Union Territory of Puducherry. In the high-decibel Bengal polls, CM Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has won a landslide victory defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Tamil Nadu, the ruling AIADMK lost to MK Stalin's DMK-led alliance.