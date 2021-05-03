MARKET NEWS

Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Mamata Banerjee retains power in Bengal; LDF scripts history in Kerala

Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: With the results out in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry, the process of government is underway

Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The picture is clear in four states -- Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal -- and the Union Territory of Puducherry. In the high-decibel Bengal polls, CM Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has won a landslide victory defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Tamil Nadu, the ruling AIADMK lost to MK Stalin's DMK-led alliance.
In Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) retained power -- breaking the four-decade trend of no incumbent getting re-elected. In Assam, the ruling BJP-led alliance is all set to form the government for the second consecutive term. The AINRC-BJP combine is set to form the government in Puducherry. While the results are out, there is a lot going on in the political arena. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates on all political developments taking place in these states.
  • May 03, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

    Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | After being perpetually in the wait as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s crown prince, MK Stalin is gearing up to be the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu. This is the first assembly election that the party fought without the late M Karunanidhi at the helm.

    Watch: Meet DMK's MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu's next chief minister

  • May 03, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

    Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | Crude bombs recovered in Bhatpara area under Jagatdal Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, today morning.

  • May 03, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

    Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | BJP claims office torched by TMC men in Hooghly, Suvendu Adhikari heckled in Haldia

    The BJP alleged that one of its party offices in Hooghly district was set on fire, and some of its leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, were heckled by TMC activists in other parts of the state, after the poll results showed that the Mamata Banerjee camp was set to retain power in Bengal. A senior police officer in Hooghly said he is looking into the matter, and the guilty would be punished.
    A local BJP leader claimed that TMC activists, shortly after the defeat of their party candidate Sujata Mondal, set fire to the saffron camp's Arambagh office. Sources in the Mamata Banerjee-led party, however, denied the allegation. (PTI)

  • May 03, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST

    Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | LDF scripts history in Kerala

    In a stunning electoral victory, the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) rode back to power in Kerala winning 99 of the 140 seats, bucking the over four-decade-long trend of Communists and Congress-led UDF coming to power alternatively. The results dealt a huge blow to the opposition UDF, which was hoping to sail to power, and it could garner only 41 seats while the BJP had to forgo even the lone seat--Nemom--it captured in the 2016 elections.

  • May 03, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST

    Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | DMK chief MK Stalin to keep swearing-in ceremony simple due to COVID-19

    Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the swearing in ceremony of the new government led by his party would be simple, DMK president MK Stalin said yesterday. Stalin, who spoke to reporters after paying floral tributes in the mausoleum of his father and late party patriarch 'Kalaignar' M Karunanidhi at the Marina beach said the date of the swearing-in ceremony would be made known soon. The date and timing of the ceremeony, likely in Raj Bhavan would be simple and it shall be announced tonight or tomorrow, he told reporters. (PTI)

  • May 03, 2021 / 08:35 AM IST

    Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | BJP-led alliance set to form the second successive government in Assam

    The ruling BJP led alliance in Assam is all set to form the government for the second consecutive term. The Bharatiya Janata Party has alone won 60 out of 126 constituencies, which went to the polls, while its allies the AGP has won nine seats and the UPPL six. The Congress has won 29 seats and its allies the AIUDF has won 16, the BPF has won four seats and the CPI(M) one. 

  • May 03, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

    Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | TMC defeats BJP in West Bengal, heads for landslide victory

    Belying all expectations, the TMC headed for a landslide victory in assembly elections, overcoming the might of the BJP after a bitter campaign that had turned into a virtual duel between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Though the final result has not come, the trends are clear. Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has won an absolute majority winning 210 seats and is leading in three more out of 292 constituencies, which went to the polls.

  • May 03, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Legislative Assembly elections result.

    The elections were held in four states and one union territory between March and April. The counting of votes began on May 2. The final results of Assam, Kerala and Puducherry came out on the day, while the vote-counting is still going on in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates from counting of votes through the day.

