Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Mamata Banerjee retains power in Bengal; LDF scripts history in Kerala

Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates:
The picture is clear in four states -- Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal -- and the Union Territory of Puducherry. In the high-decibel Bengal polls, CM Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has won a landslide victory defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Tamil Nadu, the ruling AIADMK lost to MK Stalin's DMK-led alliance.
In Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) retained power -- breaking the four-decade trend of no incumbent getting re-elected. In Assam, the ruling BJP-led alliance is all set to form the government for the second consecutive term. The AINRC-BJP combine is set to form the government in Puducherry. While the results are out, there is a lot going on in the political arena. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates on all political developments taking place in these states.