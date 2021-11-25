MARKET NEWS

Congress show-cause notice to Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur over 'anti-party activities'

Issuing the notice to Kaur, Congress leader Harish Choudhary, the in-charge of party’s Punjab affairs, wrote, "For the last many days, we are continuously receiving reports from Congress workers, MLAs, leaders from Patiala and the media about your anti-party activities."

PTI
November 25, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST
The Congress issued a show-cause notice to its Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, the wife of former chief minister Amarinder Singh, seeking an explanation for her "anti-party activities". Kaur has been asked to explain her stand within seven days.

Issuing the notice to Kaur, Congress leader Harish Choudhary, the in-charge of party’s Punjab affairs, wrote, "For the last many days, we are continuously receiving reports from Congress workers, MLAs, leaders from Patiala and the media about your anti-party activities."

"This information and news have been coming ever since your husband Captain Amarinder Singh ji resigned from Congress and floated his own party: Punjab Lok Congress. We are also made aware of your announcements in the media about siding with your husband’s party," he wrote.

In the notice, the Congress asked Kaur to explain her stand on the issue within seven days "otherwise the party will be forced to take necessary disciplinary action".

Notably, Amarinder Singh had resigned as Punjab chief minister in September amid a bitter power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Charanjit Singh Channi had replaced Amarinder Singh. After his unceremonious exit from the state government, Amarinder Singh floated his political party and named it the Punjab Lok Congress.

He is hoping for a seat arrangement with the BJP for the upcoming elections. After his unceremonious exit from the state government, Amarinder Singh floated his political party and named it the Punjab Lok Congress.

Amarinder Singh had also announced that he will fight from the Patiala seat, his family bastion, in the 2022 assembly elections. He has represented the seat four times — 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017.
PTI
Tags: #Amarinder Singh #Congress #India #Politics #Preneet Kaur
first published: Nov 25, 2021 09:27 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.