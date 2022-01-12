MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Congress down to three MLAs in Uttar Pradesh as resignation spree continues ahead of assembly polls

The Congress party had won seven seats in the 2017 assembly elections. Four of them have resigned since.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2022 / 03:36 PM IST
Congress workers will be trained to make videos on their phone and upload them to the party’s main server so that leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could use them to connect with people. (File image)

Congress workers will be trained to make videos on their phone and upload them to the party’s main server so that leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could use them to connect with people. (File image)

Masood Akhtar, the Congress MLA from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh said on January 12 that he has decided to join the Samajwadi Party (SP), nearly a month ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Akhtar said he will join the Akhilesh Yadav-led party along with Imran Masood, one of the tallest leaders of the Congress from Western Uttar Pradesh.

READ:EC poll rally ban in UP: Here’s why BJP has the edge over other parties in digital campaigning

Hours after Akhtar’s announcement, Naresh Saini, another Congress MLA from Behat in Saharanpur, joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), along with leaders from other parties, in Delhi. Saini and Akhtar are the latest to exit from the grand old party in the series of defections that began ahead of the 2014 general elections across the country.

With this, the Congress party has been reduced to three legislators in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The party had won seven seats in the 2017 assembly elections. Before Saini, Aditi Singh, MLA from Rae Bareli assembly seat, and Rakesh Singh, MLA from Harchandpur assembly seat, have joined the BJP.

Close

Related stories

The three remaining MLAs of the Congress are Ajay Kumar Lallu, the MLA from Tamkuhi Raj seat in Kushinagar who is also the President of UP Congress Committee (UPCC), Aradhna Misra ‘Mona’ from Rampur Khas, and Sohil Akhter Ansari from Kanpur Cant seat. Sources said Ansari is also on his way out and may join the SP soon.

Also, read: 35% of MPs/MLAs who switched parties between 2014-2021 joined BJP; most defectors from Congress: ADR report

The elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

The BJP was the biggest gainer of defections while the Congress party suffered maximum with its leaders switching sides in elections held between 2014 and 2021, an analysis by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) had found last year.

The Congress party saw 222 candidates, maximum among all parties, leaving the party to join other parties during the assembly and parliamentary elections held in this period, the findings in the report.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2022 Assembly Elections #Congress party #Current Affairs #India #Politics #UP Assembly Polls 2022
first published: Jan 12, 2022 03:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.