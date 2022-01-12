MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Congress MLAs Imran Masood and Masood Akhtar decide to join Samajwadi Party

The speculation about the move had been rife since September 2021 when the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Imran Masood praised the SP

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST
There is a direct fight between the SP and the BJP, that is why Imran Masood and I have decided to join the SP, said Congress MLA Masood Akhtar. (Image: ANI)

There is a direct fight between the SP and the BJP, that is why Imran Masood and I have decided to join the SP, said Congress MLA Masood Akhtar. (Image: ANI)

Congress MLAs Imran Masood and Masood Akhtar have decided to join the Samajwadi Party (SP) a month ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The speculation about the move had been rife since September 2021 when the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Imran Masood praised the SP calling it as the main contender for the Uttar Pradesh elections. The move was confirmed by Masood Akhtar in talks with agency ANI on January 11.

“There is a direct fight between the SP and the BJP, that is why Imran Masood and I have decided to join the SP,” he said.

Also read | EC poll rally ban in UP: Here’s why BJP has the edge over other parties in digital campaigning

He further said that they have sought SP chief Akhilesh Yaday’s timing on the day for joining the party.

Close

Related stories

On January 9, Imran Masood said that the current political circumstances indicate that there is a direct fight between the BJP and the SP in Uttar Pradesh. “I will hold a meeting with my supporters tomorrow (January 11) and then seek time from Akhilesh ji,” Imran Masood had told the agency.

The elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Assembly Election 2022 #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Samajwadi Party #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Jan 12, 2022 11:47 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.