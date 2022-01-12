Congress MLAs Imran Masood and Masood Akhtar decide to join Samajwadi Party

There is a direct fight between the SP and the BJP, that is why Imran Masood and I have decided to join the SP, said Congress MLA Masood Akhtar. (Image: ANI)

Congress MLAs Imran Masood and Masood Akhtar have decided to join the Samajwadi Party (SP) a month ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The speculation about the move had been rife since September 2021 when the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Imran Masood praised the SP calling it as the main contender for the Uttar Pradesh elections. The move was confirmed by Masood Akhtar in talks with agency ANI on January 11.

“There is a direct fight between the SP and the BJP, that is why Imran Masood and I have decided to join the SP,” he said.

He further said that they have sought SP chief Akhilesh Yaday’s timing on the day for joining the party.

On January 9, Imran Masood said that the current political circumstances indicate that there is a direct fight between the BJP and the SP in Uttar Pradesh. “I will hold a meeting with my supporters tomorrow (January 11) and then seek time from Akhilesh ji,” Imran Masood had told the agency.

The elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.