English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Congress must be fulcrum of any Opposition alliance for 2024: Jairam Ramesh

    The Congress general secretary also said in his view the Congress should be preparing to fight on its own in every state in the 2029 general elections.

    PTI
    January 28, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST
    Jairam Ramesh (Image: Reuters)

    Jairam Ramesh (Image: Reuters)

    The Congress has to be the "fulcrum" of any Opposition alliance to take on the BJP in the 2024 general elections as it is the only political force with a pan-India presence, senior leader Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday.

    The Congress general secretary also said in his view the Congress should be preparing to fight on its own in every state in the 2029 general elections.

    In an interview with PTI, Ramesh said he would certainly put his weight behind doing another yatra from Gujarat's Porbandar to Arunachal Pradesh's Parshuram Kund this year but the party has to take a call on it eventually.

    "I certainly have been giving thought to it. Now whether the party will or not (undertake such a yatra), I cannot say. But ideally when the Bharat Jodo Yatra was thought of in Udaipur, there was also a thinking of moving West to East," said Ramesh, who along with Digvijaya Singh is considered to be the brain behind the Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra which will culminate on January 30 in Srinagar.