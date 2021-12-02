Prashant Kishor takes a Jibe at Rahul Gandhi, says Congress leadership not 'divine right' of an individual

IPAC is the political research organisation founded by poll strategist Prashant Kishor (File image)

The leadership of the Congress party is not the divine right of an individual especially, when the party has lost more than 90 per cent of elections in last decade, poll strategist Prashant Kishor said on December 2 in an apparent attack on Rahul Gandhi.

Kishor’s comments came a day after West Bengal chief Mamata Banerjee took a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

"The idea and space that Congress represents is vital for a strong opposition. But Congress' leadership is not the divine right of an individual especially, when the party has lost more than 90 per cent elections in last 10 years. Let opposition leadership be decided democratically," Kishor said in a tweet.

Kishor has been hitting out at the Congress party and Gandhis since the collapse of his talks with the party. Kishor met Rahul Gandhi in July at the latter's residence creating a fresh buzz about his induction in the grand old party.

Banerjee took an apparent jibe at the Congress leader by saying no one can do politics by staying abroad "half the time". Banerjee who met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on December 1 also remarked that there was ‘no UPA’.

"If one does nothing and is abroad half the time, then how will one do politics? For politics there should be continuous endeavour," Banerjee said. “What UPA? There is no UPA now? What is the UPA? We will clear all issues. We want a strong alternative," she said.