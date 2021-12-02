MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:1 day left to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Prashant Kishor takes a Jibe at Rahul Gandhi, says Congress leadership not 'divine right' of an individual

Kishor’s comments come a day after West Bengal chief Mamata Banerjee's dig at Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

Moneycontrol News
December 02, 2021 / 04:14 PM IST
IPAC is the political research organisation founded by poll strategist Prashant Kishor (File image)

IPAC is the political research organisation founded by poll strategist Prashant Kishor (File image)


The leadership of the Congress party is not the divine right of an individual especially, when the party has lost more than 90 per cent of elections in last decade, poll strategist Prashant Kishor said on December 2 in an apparent attack on Rahul Gandhi.

Kishor’s comments came a day after West Bengal chief Mamata Banerjee took a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

READ: Need to provide 'strong alternative', says Sharad Pawar after meeting Mamata Banerjee

"The idea and space that Congress represents is vital for a strong opposition. But Congress' leadership is not the divine right of an individual especially, when the party has lost more than 90 per cent elections in last 10 years. Let opposition leadership be decided democratically," Kishor said in a tweet.

Kishor has been hitting out at the Congress party and Gandhis since the collapse of his talks with the party. Kishor met Rahul Gandhi in July at the latter's residence creating a fresh buzz about his induction in the grand old party.

Banerjee took an apparent jibe at the Congress leader by saying no one can do politics by staying abroad "half the time". Banerjee who met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on December 1 also remarked that there was ‘no UPA’.

Also, read: Those against inducting Prashant Kishor are 'anti-reform': Congress leader MV Moily

"If one does nothing and is abroad half the time, then how will one do politics? For politics there should be continuous endeavour,"  Banerjee said. “What UPA? There is no UPA now? What is the UPA? We will clear all issues. We want a strong alternative," she said.

Banerjee, who was recently in Delhi, had raised eyebrows after she decided to not to visit Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Political observers also linked this to the crossover of 12 Congress legislators in Meghalaya, including former CM Mukul Sangma, to the TMC.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CongreNss leader Rahul Gandhi #congress-led UPA government #Current Affairs #India #Leader of Opposition #Mamata Banerjee #Prashant Kishor
first published: Dec 2, 2021 02:50 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.