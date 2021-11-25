MARKET NEWS

12 Meghalaya MLAs punch Congress hard, join TMC

Mukul Sangma said the decision to shift allegiance to Mamata Banerjee’s party was taken after "exhaustive due diligence and analysis about how best to serve the people".

Moneycontrol News
November 25, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST
File image of Mukul Sangma, who along with 11 other party MLAs submitted their resignation letter to Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on November 24 evening (Image Source: Twitter/Mukul Sangma)

Twelve of the 17 Congress MLAs in the Meghalaya Assembly on Thursday joined the Trinamool Congress, dealing a body blow to the grand old party in the northeastern state, their leader and former chief minister Mukul Sangma said.

He said the decision to shift allegiance to Mamata Banerjee’s party was taken after "exhaustive due diligence and analysis about how best to serve the people".

"The decision has been taken with utmost sense of humility, responsibility and commitment towards fulfilling our responsibility to the people, the state and the nation," he told a press conference.

In a massive jolt to the main opposition Congress, they had decided to join the TMC in a late night development on Wednesday. The breakaway group had also submitted a list of MLAs crossing over to the TMC to state Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and informed him about their decision.

The development is a major boost for West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who has been trying to expand her party’s footprint beyond her native state.

(With PTI inputs)
