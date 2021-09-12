MARKET NEWS

Those against inducting Prashant Kishor are 'anti-reform': Congress leader MV Moily

Moily said the G-23 has no role to play and has become irrelevant “as reform in the Congress is underway under Sonia Gandhi”.

Moneycontrol News
September 12, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST
Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily (Image: Wikimedia)



Congress leader M Veerappa Moily who has been strongly advocating for the induction of poll strategist Prashant Kishor in the party told news agency PTI on September 12 that those who are opposing it are “anti-reform”.

The two-term Congress MP, six-term MLA, and former union minister of petroleum, law, power and  corporate affairs, said that the Congress party continues to be the main plank of Indian politics and the fulcrum of the forces that can take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He had earlier asserted that the BJP would collapse like a “pack of cards” in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership.

Moily had said: “As far as UP is concerned, the BJP will collapse like pack of cards under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra is doing excellent work. When you compare Yogi and Priyanka, definitely the people of UP will prefer Priyanka and the Congress.”

The former Karnataka chief minister then went on to speak about the Congress G-23 and stated that some party leaders misused it. He added: “If anyone persists with its institutionalisation, it will be for vested interest.”

Moily further said that the G-23 has no role to play and has become irrelevant “as reform in the Congress is underway under Sonia Gandhi”.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Congress G-23 #Congress party #M Veerappa Moily #Prashant Kishor
first published: Sep 12, 2021 04:26 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.