Budget Session | "If Congress wasn't there..," PM Modi's no-holds-barred attack on Opposition: Key Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 8 launched a scathing attack on the Congress party for obstructing development while criticising its previous governments for the Emergency of 1975, anti-Sikh riots of 1984, the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1989, among other events in the recent past.

Replying to Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in the Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic and the government's response to it. The PM also hailed India's vaccination drive and said it set an example for the rest of the world. He also said MSMEs and the Agriculture sector have been generating the largest employment opportunities in the country.

PM Modi said that India is the only economy in the world witnessing high growth and medium inflation, bringing it down to 4-5 per cent in comparison to double-digit numbers before 2014-2020.

Prime Minister Modi had on February 7, speaking in Lok Sabha, hit out at the Congress party for practicing 'divide and rule' politics on the lines of British rule that ended many years ago.

Here are the Key Highlights from the PM's address :

On Opposition and the Congress party

Prime Minister Modi hit out at the Opposition parties, including the Congress for initiating campaigns against the COVID-19 vaccine drive and boycotting all-party meetings for pandemic management.

"A few leaders of some political parties have shown immaturity in the last 2 years which has disappointed the nation. We have seen how games have been played due to political selfishness. Campaigns were done against Indian vaccines," PM Modi said.

"Some people need self-introspection. When an all-party meeting over COVID-19 was held and the government was supposed to give a detailed presentation, attempts were made to speak to some political parties to convince them to not attend it. They themselves did not come and boycotted the meeting," he said.

The Prime Minister continued his attack on the Congress party and blamed it for not been able to think about but the dynasty."If Congress was not there, there would have been no massacre of Sikhs, Punjab would not have burnt in flames of terrorism for years, Kashmiri Pandits need not have left Kashmir," Modi said.

The PM also said that the Congress’s thinking has been taken over by “Urban Naxals”. Congress members walked out of Rajya Sabha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke.

On COVID-19 management

Prime Minister Modi said that the efforts of India in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is being appreciated across the world. "PM Modi also said that when Covid-19 began, it was being discussed what would become of India. It was also discussed what will be the impact on the world due to India. But due to the willpower and discipline of the 130 crore people of the country, efforts of India are being appreciated across the world," he said.

On Sharad Pawar

PM Modi praised NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar in his speech “I would like to express my gratitude to Sharad Rao (Sharad Pawar). He said it’s not a decision of UPA and he will speak to as many people as he can. He, along with TMC and other parties, attended the meeting (the all-party meet. The crisis was on the entire humankind, still, you boycotted the meeting,” he said.

On jobs

The Prime Minister said the manufacturing sector has seen an increase and hence created jobs.

“1.2 crore new members were enrolled with EPFO during 2021, including 65 lakh in the 18-25 age group. NASSCOM report says post-2017, around 27 lakh jobs have been given. Manufacturing has increased and has also created jobs,” PM Modi said.

He also said MSME and the agriculture sector provide the highest employment. We similarly have the agriculture sector. We ensured that no hindrance comes before them. As a result, there was bumper productivity and the government made record purchases. Farmers received higher MSP. They received money directly into bank accounts."

On Defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the defence sector is thriving in India.

“Defence corridors are being set up in UP and Tamil Nadu. MoUs are being signed, people from the MSME sector are coming to the defence sector. It’s encouraging that people of the country have the ability and they are coming forward to make the country self-reliance in the sector,” he said

On Inflation

PM Modi said that despite the pandemic, the government has tried to control inflation. “Inflation has affected the entire world. The US is facing its highest inflation in 40 years, Britain in 30 years. Despite the pandemic, we have tried to control inflation. Between 2015-2020, the rate was between 4-5 per cent. During the UPA, inflation was in double digits,” PM Modi said.

On start-ups

Prime Minister Modi hailed the country's youth for making a mark in the pandemic. "We believe in the people of the nation, the youth of the nation. Take the startup sector for example. The number of startups have risen and this shows the strength of our people," he said

On PLI scheme

The Prime Minister said that the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme helped India become a leading mobile manufacturer. "PLI scheme helped India become a leading mobile manufacturer, encouraging results in auto, battery manufacture," he said.

On Farming

PM Modi said that farmers received higher MSP (Minimum Support Price) for their produce and there was bumper productivity. “During the first lockdown, after a lot of discussions and with a little courage, it was decided that farmers in villages be kept exempt from lockdown. It was an important decision, as a result, our farmers had bumper productivity even during a pandemic,” he said

On Nation and Federalism

Prime Minister Modi said if the idea of 'Nation' is unconstitutional, then why is the Congress party called Indian National Congress. He also hailed the country's federalism citing the example of how states and Centre worked together for GST implementation. He also said 23 meetings with states during the pandemic was also an example of federalism.

"When Congress was in power, they didn't allow the country's development. Now when in Opposition, they are obstructing the development of the country. They are now objecting to 'Nation'. If the idea of 'Nation' is unconstitutional, then why is your party called Indian National Congress,?" he asked.