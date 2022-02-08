'Cruel ruler' versus 'traitor of humanity' : Yogi Adityanath, Arvind Kejriwal's furious Twitter spat ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls

The two leaders targeted each other, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in the Parliament, accused Maharashtra and Delhi governments for contributing to the spread of COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath indulged in a Twitter spat with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal late on February 7 night over the management of migrant labourers by their governments during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly two years ago.

The two leaders targeted each other, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in the Parliament, accused Maharashtra and Delhi governments for contributing to the spread of COVID-19 by facilitating travel of migrant labourers, despite lockdown.

"Listen Kejriwal, you forced the workers of UP to leave Delhi when the entire humanity was groaning due to the pain of Corona (COVID-19). Your government did an undemocratic and inhuman act like leaving even small children and women helpless on the UP border in the middle of the night. Should we call you a traitor of humanity or...," Yogi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Yogi’s comment came after the Delhi Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister's statement in Lok Sabha was a 'blatant lie' and accused him of playing politics on the "sufferings of the people".

"The country hopes that the Prime Minister will be sensitive to those who have suffered the pain of the corona period, those who have lost their loved ones," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi quoting Prime Minister’s speech.

The PM, in his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to President's speech, had blamed Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for using microphones and asking people living in slums to leave during lockdown. The PM also blamed Maharashtra government for allowing migrant labourers to go to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar that resulted in a spike in cases in these states.

In the series of tweets, the UP Chief Minister called Kejriwal a liar and blamed him for "cutting electricity and water "of migrant labourers and forcing them to leave the city.

"The electricity-water connection was cut and the sleeping people were picked up and sent to the UP border by buses. Announcement was made that buses are going for Anand Vihar, beyond that buses will be available for UP-Bihar. The UP government arranged buses for the migrant laborers and brought them back safely," he said.

On March 28, 2020, the area near Anand Vihar bus terminal on Delhi-UP border witnessed utter chaos as thousands of migrant workers had assembled in search of buses to their native villages in UP and Bihar.

Kejriwal responded in the same tone referring to the bodies of COVID-19 patients floating on Ganga river and called Adityanath a "heartless and cruel ruler".

"Listen Yogi, you just let it be. Just like the dead bodies of the people of UP were floating in the river and you were giving advertisements of your false applause in Times magazine by spending crores of rupees. I have never seen such a heartless and cruel ruler like you," the Delhi CM said in the tweet.