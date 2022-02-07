Budget Session | Congress practises divide-and-rule policies, leads 'Tukde Tukde' gang, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi spoke during the Motion of Thanks on President's Address in Lok Sabha on February 7, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 7 hit out at the Congress party for practicing 'divide and rule' politics on the lines of British rule that ended many years ago.

The PM also attacked the Congress for referring to entrepreneurs as 'COVID variants' and blamed it for instigating migrant labourers to breach lockdown in the first wave of pandemic.

"Congress attempted to hurt Tamil sentiments, it wants to divide and rule the country...I want to salute Tamil Nadu citizens who lined up on the streets for hours to pay tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat," Modi said replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

Catch all Parliament Session LIVE Updates Here

The PM was referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who in his earlier speech in Lok Sabha in which he accused the government of hurting federalism and following the "idea of a king versus the idea of a union of states". Gandhi, speaking in Lok Sabha on February 2, alleged that two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor, have been created and the gap between them was widening.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"The Congress has adopted the divide and rule policies despite British rule ending long ago. Congress is the leader of the 'Tukde Tukde' gang," the PM said. Tukde Tukde Gang is a pejorative political catchphrase often used by the BJP leaders and its sympathisers accusing their critics for allegedly supporting sedition and secessionism.

READ: Union Budget reflects India's commitment to 'green future': PM Modi

Earlier, the PM blamed the Congress party for instigating migrant labourers to breach travel restrictions during first wave of pandemic.

"The Congress Party has crossed all limits in this time of COVID-19. During the first wave, when people were following lockdowns, guidelines were suggesting that people stay where they are, the Congress was standing at Mumbai station and scaring innocent people, distributing free tickets," PM Modi said.

"You committed a big sin," Modi said adding that Maharashtra government had allowed migrants to go to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar that resulted in a spike in cases in these states. He also blamed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for using microphones and asking people living in slums to leave during the lockdown.

The PM also attacked the Congress for referring to entrepreneurs as 'COVID variants'. “From 60-80s, government was called Tata-Birla government,” the PM said. He said Opposition was unhappy with 'Make in India', as it ended corruption and commission practices.

“Why is the opposition against India's swadeshi and AatmaNirbhar vision. How can opposition talk about Mahatma Gandhi and criticise our swadeshi vision?” he asked.

The PM targeted the Congress party saying that after losing so many elections there was no change in the party’s 'Ahankaar' (ego). He said the party has made up its mind not to come to power for the next 100 years.

“Nagaland voted for Congress 24 years ago, Odisha voted for you 27 years ago. You won with a full majority in Goa 28 years ago. In 1988, Tripura voted for Congress. West Bengal voted for Congress in 1972. You take credit for creation of Telangana but the public did not accept you,” the PM said.

The PM pointed out that the poor of the country had reduced the Congress party to 44 seats in the 2014 general elections. "The Congress had been chanting 'gareebi hathao' slogans for years but failed to eradicate poverty. And we saw how poor of India reduced the party to 44 seats," he said.

Also, read : PM Modi's Security Breach: SC-appointed 5-member committee begins probe

The Budget Session commenced on January 31 with the president’s address to the joint Houses of Parliament. In his address, he listed the government’s achievements amid the COVID-19 crisis, especially the steps to fight the pandemic.

The timings of the session of both the houses will be staggered with the Rajya Sabha sitting from 10 am to 3 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm. The session will continue till April 8, with a month-long break after the first part culminates on February 11.