    PM Modi's Security Breach: SC-appointed 5-member committee begins probe

    Earlier on January 12, 2022, the apex court had set up a five-member committee, headed by top court judge Justice Indu Malhotra, to investigate the case.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stuck on a flyover for almost 20 minutes on his way to Punjab to attend an event on January 5 after protesters blocked his way.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stuck on a flyover for almost 20 minutes on his way to Punjab to attend an event on January 5 after protesters blocked his way.

    The Supreme Court-appointed five-member committee reached the incident site in Punjab's Firozepur on January 6, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was breached, to probe the case.

    This is for the first time that the committee members have reached the incident spot, reported news agency ANI. Earlier on January 12, 2022, the apex court had set up a five-member committee, headed by top court judge Justice Indu Malhotra, to investigate the case.

    MoneyControl could not verify the report independently.

    ALSO READ: Delhi HC lists for April 20 PIL on issue of Prime Minister's security

    During the inspection, Justice Indu Malhotra probed the flyover on which PM Modi was stuck for 15-20 minutes enroute to his public meeting in Ferozepur. Apart from this, Justice Malhotra also inspected the rally site where PM Modi was scheduled to address people.

    Accompaining Justice Malhotra were Chandigarh DGP, National Investigation Agency's IG, Punjab's ADGP Security and Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

    Following the incident, both Centre and Punjab government had initiated separate probe. While Punjab formed a committee of Justice Mehtab Singh Gill and Home Secretary Anurag Verma, the Centre formed committee header by the Security Secretary along with the Intelligence Bureau and SPG officers. Later, SC dismissed both committees and formed its 5-member committee to probe the matter.
    Tags: #Justice Indu Malhotra #Narendra Modi #PM Modi security breach #Supreme Court
    first published: Feb 6, 2022 07:27 pm
