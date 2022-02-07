Parliament Session LIVE Updates : India didn't rise in 2014, says Congress MP Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha; PM Modi to reply on Motion of Thanks debate in Lok Sabha

Parliament Session LIVE Updates :
The Rajya Sabha was on February 7 adjourned for an hour as a mark of respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar after the members paid tributes to her in both houses of Parliament. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to make a statement today in both Houses regarding attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and the action taken by police. The
Hyderabad MP has rejected the Z category security accorded to him by the Ministry of Home Affairs after the attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. The Budget Session that commenced on January 31 with the President’s address to the joint Houses of Parliament reconvened for the sixth day on Monday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking in Lok Sabha on February 2 attacked the government alleging that two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor, have been created and the gap between them was widening. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
presented Budget 2022
-23 on February 1. The timings of the session of both the houses will be staggered with the Rajya Sabha sitting from 10 am to 3 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm. The session will continue till April 8, with a month-long break after the first part culminates on February 11.