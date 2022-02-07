MARKET NEWS

    February 07, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST

    Parliament Session LIVE Updates : India didn't rise in 2014, says Congress MP Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha; PM Modi to reply on Motion of Thanks debate in Lok Sabha

    Rajya Sabha was adjourned for one hour after paying tribute to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who died on February 6. Lok Sabha proceedings will begin at 4 pm

    Parliament Session LIVE Updates : The Rajya Sabha was on February 7 adjourned for an hour as a mark of respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar after the members paid tributes to her in both houses of Parliament. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to make a statement today in both Houses regarding attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and the action taken by police. The
    Hyderabad MP has rejected the Z category security accorded to him by the Ministry of Home Affairs after the attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. The Budget Session that commenced on January 31 with the President’s address to the joint Houses of Parliament reconvened for the sixth day on Monday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking in Lok Sabha on February 2 attacked the government alleging that two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor, have been created and the gap between them was widening. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2022-23 on February 1. The timings of the session of both the houses will be staggered with the Rajya Sabha sitting from 10 am to 3 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm. The session will continue till April 8, with a month-long break after the first part culminates on February 11.
    • February 07, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST

      Parliament Session LIVE Updates | India did not rise in 2014 : Anand Sharma

      Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma said on February 7 that you cannot dismiss the work done by previous governments. “A country cannot run on single ideology. India did not rise in 2014, it is a culmination of 74 years,” Sharma said.  

    • February 07, 2022 / 11:48 AM IST

      Parliament Session LIVE Updates | Whoever wrote President's speech did injustice to him : Anand Sharma

      Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma said on February 7 that whoever wrote the President’s Address did injustice to the President.“This is not sarcasm but whoever wrote it (the President's Address), did injustice to the President. This challenges the judgment of the people and negates the difficult situation before the country,” Sharma said.  

    • February 07, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST

      Parliament Session LIVE Updates | Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022 introduced in RS

      Arjun Munda introduced the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The Bill aims to further amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 to omit the Bhogta community from the list of Scheduled Castes in relation to Jharkhand and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in the lists of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the state.

    • February 07, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST

      Parliament Session LIVE Updates | Amit Shah to make a statement on attack on AIMIM chief's convoy

      Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement today in Rajya Sabha regarding attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and the action taken by police. The Hyderabad MP has rejected the Z category security accorded to him by the Ministry of Home Affairs after the attack.

    • February 07, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

      Parliament Session LIVE Updates | End of an era : Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on passing away of Lata Mangeshkar

      Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said on February 7 that in passing away of Lata Mangeshkar, country has lost a legendary playback singer, a compassionate human being and a towering personality in the world of Indian music and film industry. “Her passing away marks end of an era and has created irreparable void in world of music,” Naidu said.

    • February 07, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

      Parliament Session LIVE Updates | Rajya Sabha adjourns for an hour as a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar

      Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on February 7 made obituary reference to legendary singer and former Member of the House Lata Mangeshkar. The Upper House was then adjourned for an hour as a mark of respect to the legendary singer who died on February 6. The House will reconvene at 11 am with a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's car in UP last week. 

    • February 07, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

      Parliament Session LIVE Updates | PM Modi likley to reply to the Motion of Thanks to President's Address debate in Lok Sabha  

      List of Business in Lok Sabha 

      1. Question Hour

      2. Papers to be laid on the table.

      3. Report of the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas to be presented.

      4. Amit Shah to make a statement regarding attack on convoy of Asaduddin Owaisi, and B.L. Verma to make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations/observations contained in the 234th Report of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

      5. Arjun Munda to introduce a Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Tripura.

      6. Motion of Thanks to the President's Address to continue. The discussion on the Motion of Thanks is expected to conclude in Lok Sabha.

      7. General discussion on the Union Budget for 2022-2023.

    • February 07, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

      Parliament Session LIVE Updates | Rajya Sabha proceedings will commence from 10 AM

      List of Business in Rajya Sabha

      1. Papers to be laid on the table.

      2. Motion for the election to the coir board.

      3. Question Hour.

      4. Amit Shah to make a statement regarding attack on convoy of Asaduddin Owaisi.

      5. Arjun Munda to introduce a Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Tripura.

      6. Motion of Thanks to the President's Address to continue.

    • February 07, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

      Parliament Session LIVE Updates | Both Houses to be adjouned for an hour to pay tributes to Lata Mangeshkar

      The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for an hour on February 7 as a mark of respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar after the members pay tributes to her in both houses of Parliament. Officials said a decision has been taken that the Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for an hour after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu reads Mangeshkar's obituary when the House meets for the day at 10.

    • February 07, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

      Parliament Session LIVE Updates | Lata Mangeshkar's tryst with Parliament, vote on POTA

      Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, might not have been an active parliamentarian, but had voted in favour of the Prevention of Terrorism Bill, which was passed in a rare joint session of Parliament in 2002. Mangeshkar, who breathed her last on Sunday, was nominated to the Upper House of Parliament in November 1999 and completed her tenure on November 21, 2005. 

      She rarely attended the Rajya Sabha proceedings and believed that she was a misfit in Parliament. However, the then Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pramod Mahajan had ensured the attendance of the maximum number of members in the Rajya Sabha when the House took up voting on the Prevention of Terrorism Bill to replace the Prevention of Terrorism Ordinance on March 21, 2002. 

