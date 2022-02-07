Parliament Session LIVE Updates : India didn't rise in 2014, says Congress MP Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha; PM Modi to reply on Motion of Thanks debate in Lok Sabha

February 07, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Parliament Session LIVE Updates | PM Modi likley to reply to the Motion of Thanks to President's Address debate in Lok Sabha

List of Business in Lok Sabha

1. Question Hour

2. Papers to be laid on the table.

3. Report of the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas to be presented.

4. Amit Shah to make a statement regarding attack on convoy of Asaduddin Owaisi, and B.L. Verma to make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations/observations contained in the 234th Report of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

5. Arjun Munda to introduce a Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Tripura.

6. Motion of Thanks to the President's Address to continue. The discussion on the Motion of Thanks is expected to conclude in Lok Sabha.

7. General discussion on the Union Budget for 2022-2023.