India is moving towards making the 'century of unicorns' in a very short time : PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

'Today's unicorn will be tomorrow's MNC'- this is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted while addressing the Lok Sabha on February 7.The Prime Minister was replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

He apprised the house that before 2014, there were only 500 startups in the country. In the last 7 years, 60,000 startups are working in the country and unicorns are being made.

"The number of startups have risen and this shows the strength of our people. Look at the Unicorns. Today's Unicorn will be tomorrow's MNC", he said.

The Prime Minister claimed that the country is moving towards making 'the century of unicorns in a very short time'. India is already at the third position when it comes to startup unicorns, he further noted.

Modi also hit out at the opposition for instilling fear among youth, wealth creators and entrepreneurs. He said, "We do not agree with the approach of scaring our youth, wealth creators and entrepreneurs. One can have suggestions on 'Make in India' but which mindset can say it will fail? Those making fun of 'Make in India' have become a joke themselves".

The government doesn't believe that only they can solve all the problems, 'they believe in the people, the youth of the nation'.

Last week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha had criticized the central government over the faulty policies and said India is facing the highest level of unemployment in 50 years under the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre.

"Government speaks of providing employment. 3 crore youth lost their jobs in 2021. Today India is facing the highest unemployment in 50 years. You talk of Made-in-India, Start-Up India, but the youth did not get the employment they were supposed to. The one they had has disappeared. The government pushed 23 crore people back into poverty."

The Congress MP was replying to the President's address that marked the beginning of the Budget Session of the Parliament

"There was not a single word on unemployment in the President's Address. The youth across the country is looking for jobs. The government is unable to provide them with one. They talk about 'Made-in-India'. But there cannot be Made-in-India today. The matter has ended because who are the people involved in Made-in-India? Small and medium industry, unorganized sector - whom the Centre has finished. Made-in-India is not going to take place," said Rahul Gandhi while addressing Lok Sabha during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.