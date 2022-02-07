MARKET NEWS

    Rahul Gandhi attacks govt on issue of unemployment

    Rahul Gandhi also said the over 50 per cent MSMEs surveyed witnessed a decline of more than 25 per cent in their revenues during FY21.

    PTI
    February 07, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the government on the issue of unemployment, and cited a survey to say that the good days are elusive. He quoted a media report that said 67 per cent MSMEs were temporarily shut and profits dipped for 66 per cent in FY21.

    It also said the over 50 per cent MSMEs surveyed witnessed a decline of more than 25 per cent in their revenues during FY21. "The unease of doing business. The pain of jobless youth.The compulsive lies of Modi Government. #KiskeAccheDin," Gandhi said on Twitter.

    Gandhi and the Congress have been attacking the government and the prime minister on the issue of unemployment.
    PTI
    Tags: #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #unemployment
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 11:56 am
