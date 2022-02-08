MARKET NEWS

    February 08, 2022 / 12:37 PM IST

    Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates|Had Congress not been there, Emergency, Sikh riots, exodus of Kashmiri Pandits wouldn’t have happened, says PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

    Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi repled to Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in the Rajya Sabha today

    Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in Rajya Sabha replying to Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address. Both Houses of the Parliament will also hold a general discussion on the Union Budget 2022-23. The PM had on February 7 launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing
    it of strengthening separatism in the country and becoming the "leader of the tukde-tukde gang" by following the Britishers' policy of "divide and rule" while replying in Lok Sabha to the debate . The session, which started on December 31, is being held amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The timings of the session of both the houses have been staggered with the Rajya Sabha sitting from 10 am to 3 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm. The session will continue till April 8, with a month-long break after the first part culminates on February 11.
    • February 08, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

      Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates | Congress MPs walk out of Rajya Sabha

      Congress members walked out of Rajya Sabha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in the House hitting out at the grand-old party.  "We've walked out of the PM Speech on Motion of Thanks because instead of speaking on President's Address he accused Congress," Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said. 

    • February 08, 2022 / 12:36 PM IST

      Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates | Biggest threat to India's democracy is the dynastic parties : PM Modi

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on February 8 that the biggest threat to India's democracy is the dynastic parties. “The difficulty being faced by Congress is that they never thought of anything else before the dynasty. We'll have to accept that biggest threat to India's democracy is the dynastic parties. When a family is the supreme in any party, then the first casualty is that of talent,” PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha

    • February 08, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST

      Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates | Inflation was in double digits during UPA  : PM Modi

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on February 8 that despite the pandemic, the government has tried to control inflation “Inflation has affected the entire world. USA is facing its highest inflation in 40 years, Britain in 30 years. Despite the pandemic, we have tried to control inflation. Between 2015-2020, the rate was between 4-5 per cent. During the UPA, inflation was in double digits,” PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha

    • February 08, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

      Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates | Jobs being created in manufacturings sector : PM Modi 

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on February 8 that manufacturing sector has seen an increase and hence created jobs. “1.2 crore new members were enrolled with EPFO during 2021, including 65 lakh in the 18-25 age group. NASSCOM report says post-2017, around 27 lakh jobs have been given. Manufacturing has increased and has also created jobs,” PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha

    • February 08, 2022 / 12:23 PM IST

      Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates | Some people need self-introspection : PM Modi on Opposition's boycott of all-party meet 

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 8 hit out at Opposition for boycotting all-party meeting during COVID-19. “Some people need self-introspection. When an all-party meeting over Corona was held and government was supposed to give detailed presentation, attempts were made to speak to some political parties to convince them to not attend it. They themselves did not come and boycotted the meeting,” PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha

    • February 08, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

      Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates | Immaturity of some political parties disappointed the nation : PM Modi

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on February 8 that immaturity of some political parties in last two years has disappointed the nation.  “A few leaders of some political parties have shown immaturity in the last two years which has disappointed the nation. We have seen how games have been played due to political selfishness. Campaigns were done against Indian vaccines: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

    • February 08, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

      Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates | Encouraging to see people making India self-reliant in MSME sector : PM Modi 

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on February 8 that it was encouraging to see people making India self-reliant in MSME sector. "Defence corridor is being set up in UP and Tamil Nadu. MoUs are being signed, people from the MSME sector is coming to defence sector. It's encouraging that people of the country have the ability and they are coming forward to make the country self-reliance in the sector," PM Modi said. 

    • February 08, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST

      Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates |  Farmers received higher MSP : PM Modi

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on February 8 said that MSME sector provides highest employment. "We similarly have agriculture sector. We ensured that no hindrance comes before them. As a result, there was bumper productivity and govt made record purchases. Farmers received higher MSP. They received money directly into bank accounts," PM Modi said. 

    • February 08, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST

      Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates | Farmers had bumper productivity even during pandemic : PM Modi

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on February 8 that farmers had bumper productivity even during pandemic. “During the first lockdown, after a lot of discussions and with a little courage, it was decided that farmers in villages be kept exempt from lockdown. It was an important decision, as a result, our farmers had bumper productivity even during a pandemic,” PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha

    • February 08, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST

      Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates | Youth has made India proud during pandemic : PM Modi 

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi said youth has made the country proud by making a mark during this pandemic. “Our youth made a mark in the field of sports, and did not let their performance get affected due to the pandemic and brought laurels to the country,” PM Narendra Modi said in Rajya Sabha

    • February 08, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

      Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates | Efforts of India in fight against COVID-19 is being appreciated globally: PM Modi

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 8 said efforts of India in fight against COVID-19 is being appreciated globally. "When COVID19 began, it was being discussed what will become of India. It was also discussed what will be impact on world due to India. But due to the willpower and discipline of the 130 crore people of the country, efforts of India is being appreciated across the world," PM Modi said

    • February 08, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST

      Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates | Entire country and world are fighting against COVID-19 : PM Modi

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in Rajya Sabha, said COVID-19 is a pandemic that humankind had not seen in  last 100 years. "This crisis changes its forms and creates trouble for the people, the entire country and world are fighting against it," Modi said replying to the debate on Motion of Thanks on the President's Address on February 8. 

