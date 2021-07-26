BS Yediyurappa resigns: BJP likely to appoint Dharmendra Pradhan and Arun Singh as central observers

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Karnataka BJP in-charge Arun Singh likely to be the central observers. File image: ANI.

After Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa handed over his resignation, BJP is set to appoint central observers to pick the new leader.

According to news agency ANI, BJP is likely to appoint Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Karnataka BJP in-charge Arun Singh to be the two central observers.

Yediyurappa handed over his resignation to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on July 26 afternoon.

Gehlot accepted Yediyurappa's resignation, and asked him to continue as caretaker CM till the next Chief Minister takes Chief Minister.

"I have decided to resign. I will meet the Governor after lunch", he said at a programme to mark the celebration of 2 years of his government. "It has been an honour to have served the state for the past two years. I have decided to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am humbled and sincerely thank the people of the state for giving me the opportunity to serve them", he added.

"Not out of grief, but with happiness," he said, as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda for giving him an opportunity to serve as Chief Minister for two years, despite completing 75 years.

There is an unwritten rule in the BJP of keeping out those above 75 years from elected offices.

The Chief Minister also said that he will work to strengthen the party and bring it back to power, as per the expectations of the central leaders.

Yediyurappa was speaking at an event organised to mark his government's two years in office at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat here.

During the speech, Yediyurappa termed his tenure for two years as "trial by fire", recalling that he had to run the administration without cabinet in the initial days, followed by devastating floods and coronavirus among other issues.

With inputs from agencies