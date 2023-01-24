English
    BJP will form three-fourth majority govt in 2023 Rajasthan polls: J P Nadda

    Attacking the Congress government in the state, Nadda alleged that cybercrimes and crimes against women and Dalits have increased.

    PTI
    January 24, 2023 / 07:17 AM IST
    JP Nadda (File image)

    BJP president J P Nadda said the party will form a three-fourth majority government in Rajasthan in the assembly elections to be held later this year.

    Addressing the party's Rajasthan state working committee meeting here, Nadda said, "BJP is the only national party and all other parties have remained family parties. The Congress has been identified as a family party. Regional parties have also become family parties." He also congratulated the state leadership for the successful organisation of the 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' and asked it to hold more such campaigns.

    Attacking the Congress government in the state, Nadda alleged that cybercrimes and crimes against women and Dalits have increased. Prices of electricity, petrol and diesel are also continuously increasing under this Congress government, he added.

    "We (BJP) are not just a political organisation but also a party working for social concerns... India and the whole world saw the social face of the party during the Covid period," the BJP chief said.