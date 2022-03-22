English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    BJP govt in Uttarakhand will fulfil all poll promises, uniform civil code important among them: Pushkar Singh Dhami

    Pushkar Singh Dhami will continue as the Uttarakhand chief minister, the BJP said on Monday, ending the 11-day suspense over it.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 22, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
    Pushkar Singh Dhami to continue as Uttarakhand CM.

    Pushkar Singh Dhami to continue as Uttarakhand CM.

    Pushkar Singh Dhami, who will be sworn as Uttarakhand chief minister on Wednesday, has said that he will provide a transparent government and fulfil the BJP's all pre-poll commitments, including bringing a uniform civil code. Dhami will continue as the Uttarakhand chief minister, the BJP said on Monday, ending the 11-day suspense over it.

    The BJP's dilemma on the choice of a chief minister was caused by Dhami's loss in Khatima, a seat he had been winning since the 2012 Assembly polls.

    In his first comments after his unanimous election as the leader of Uttarakhand BJP legislative party on Monday, Dhami said, "We will fulfil all the commitments that we made to people ahead of the polls. The uniform civil code is an important one among them and we will fulfil it too."

    Shortly before campaigning for the assembly polls in Uttarakhand came to an end, Dhami had promised to constitute a high-powered committee comprising legal experts, senior citizens and intellectuals to draft the code.

    Dhami thanked the people for believing in the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also expressed his gratitude to the BJP's central leadership for reposing faith in an "ordinary party worker" like him once again.

    Close

    Related stories

    "I thank the people for believing in the prime minister's vision and giving the BJP a big victory. I also thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the home minister, party president J P Nadda and Rajnath Singh, who was the party's central observer for Uttarakhand, for showing confidence in an ordinary worker and the son of a soldier like me," Dhami told reporters.

    "We will give a transparent government and fulfil the commitments we have made to people. The prime minister has given us his vision for Uttarakhand's development and said the decade belongs to the state. We will work in accordance with his vision and make Uttarakhand a leading state when it celebrates the silver jubilee of its existence in 2025", he said.

    (Wit PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Politics #Pushkar Singh Dhami #Uttarakhand
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 08:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.