Bihar Election Result 2020: Latest trends in the largest and smallest constituencies in the state

Of the total 2.35 voters, who are eligible to cast vote in the 78 assembly segments spread across 15 districts of north Bihar, 1.23 are men, 1.12 crore are women while 894 are in the third gender category, according to statistics provided by the Election Commission.

The initial trends during vote counting for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 indicate a lead for the National Democratic Alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 74 of 243 assembly seats in Bihar, as of 1.24 pm on November 10. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading 66 in seats marching behind the BJP, indicating a close contest for the Mahagathbandhan (MGB).

Here's what the trends for the smallest and largest constituencies show.

Barbigha, smallest electorate

Barbigha constituency in Sheikhpura district with over 2.15 lakh voters is the smallest assembly seat in terms of electorate. The voter turnout for this constituency was 52.97 percent in 2020, compared with 54.53 percent in 2015 and 49.82 percent in 2010. In 2015, Sudarshan Kumar had won the seat for the Congresss with a margin of 15,717 votes.

Digha, largest electorate

Digha constituency in Patna district is the largest assembly seat in terms of electorate with over 4.5 lakh voters. The voter turnout this year was the lowest (36.86 percent) compared to 2015 (42.17 percent) and 2010 (38.31 percent). Sanjiv Chaurasia of the BJP had won the seat with a margin of 24,779 votes in the previous election.

Chainpur, largest area

Chainpur is the largest constituency in terms of area, in the Kaimur district of Bihar. With over 3 lakh electors in the constituency, it reported a voter turnout of 64.39 percent, up from 61.63 percent in 2015 and 60.36 percent in 2010. In 2015, Brij Kishor Bind of the BJP had won with a margin of just 671 votes.

Bankipur, smallest area

Meanwhile, Bankipur is the smallest constituency area-wise, with 3.8 lakh voters in the Patna district. It registered a low voter turnout at 35.85 percent in 2020, as against 40.25 in 2015 and 36.96 percent in 2010. BJP’s Nitin Navin had won with a margin of 39,767 votes in 2015.