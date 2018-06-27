Another video of Siddaramaiah surfaces, adds to strains in Congress - JD(S) coalition

A video showing former chief minister Siddaramaiah purportedly expressing doubts about the longevity of the JDS-Congress government in Karnataka has surfaced, adding to the strains in the coalition.

In the video telecast by the regional TV channels today, Siddaramaiah can be heard purportedly speaking skeptically about the government completing its five years term. When some one asks him about completing five years, he purportedly says "five years...difficult...let's see what will happen after the parliament election (in 2019)."

"They (government) will remain until parliament elections are over, after that, what all developments will happen (we will have to see)," he added.

Siddaramaiah, who is also the Chairman of the Congress-JD(S) coordination committee, is currently undergoing treatment at a nature therapy hospital in Dharmasthala and the video had been reportedly recorded there.

This comes two days after a video clip purportedly showing Siddaramiah expressing his displeasure to a few Congress MLAs over presentation of a fresh budget had emerged, adding to the unease among the coalition partners.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, however, today asserted that the government would complete five years term. "I have not seen it (video), when we reached an understanding (to form government); we had agreed to run the government for five years. We will run the government for five years," Parmeshwara told reporters.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had yesterday sharply reacted to Siddaramaiah's remarks and said that an attempt was being made to create confusion about presentation of the full-fledged budget. Differences have emerged between the Congress and the JDS on a host of issues, including presentation of the budget.

Siddaramaiah, who had held the Finance portfolio in the previous government, has recently said there was no need for a a fresh budget and insisted that a supplementary budget would do. Kumaraswamy, who holds the finance portfolio now, is scheduled to present his coalition government's first budget on July5.

On June 15, Kumaraswamy had himself said that no one can "touch" him at least till the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are over.