App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Attempts to bring down Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka?

The Karnataka assembly session begins from July 2 and Chief Minister Kumaraswamy will present the budget on July 5

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Speculation has it that there are developments aplenty to indicate that attempts are being made to bring down HD Kumaraswamy’s four-week-old government before presentation of the state budget on July 5.

There are rumours that disgruntled members of the Congress are looking to join hands with the BJP to bring down the recently formed Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, The Times of India has reported.

The paper has also reported that former Chief Minister and Congress veteran Siddaramaiah, who had declared that he would cut himself off on politics and is currently undergoing naturopathy, is continuously holding parleys with confidants like S T Somashekar, Byrathi Suresh and N Muniratna.

A video of Siddaramaiah disapproving Kumaraswamy’s decision to present a fresh budget and announce a total farm loan waiver has also gone viral.

related news

Meanwhile, BJP leader from Karnataka BS Yeddyurappa has flown to Ahmedabad to meet party supremo Amit Shah. He was accompanied by Lingayat leader and BJP MLA Basavaraj Bommai.

Although Yeddyurappa and Bommai have been invited to Ahmedabad to hold talks on the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, there is conjecture that Yeddyurappa has gone to seek permission from Shah to go ahead and materialize the plan to form the government in Karnataka.

It is noteworthy that the Karnataka assembly session begins from July 2 and Chief Minister Kumaraswamy will present the budget on July 5. BJP sources have mentioned that the party can move a motion of no confidence against the Kumaraswamy government.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 04:35 pm

tags #Amit Shah (BJP President) #Congress #HD Kumaraswamy #JDS #Karnataka government

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.