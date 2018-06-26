Attempts to bring down Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka?

Speculation has it that there are developments aplenty to indicate that attempts are being made to bring down HD Kumaraswamy’s four-week-old government before presentation of the state budget on July 5.

There are rumours that disgruntled members of the Congress are looking to join hands with the BJP to bring down the recently formed Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, The Times of India has reported.

The paper has also reported that former Chief Minister and Congress veteran Siddaramaiah, who had declared that he would cut himself off on politics and is currently undergoing naturopathy, is continuously holding parleys with confidants like S T Somashekar, Byrathi Suresh and N Muniratna.

A video of Siddaramaiah disapproving Kumaraswamy’s decision to present a fresh budget and announce a total farm loan waiver has also gone viral.

Meanwhile, BJP leader from Karnataka BS Yeddyurappa has flown to Ahmedabad to meet party supremo Amit Shah. He was accompanied by Lingayat leader and BJP MLA Basavaraj Bommai.

Although Yeddyurappa and Bommai have been invited to Ahmedabad to hold talks on the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, there is conjecture that Yeddyurappa has gone to seek permission from Shah to go ahead and materialize the plan to form the government in Karnataka.

It is noteworthy that the Karnataka assembly session begins from July 2 and Chief Minister Kumaraswamy will present the budget on July 5. BJP sources have mentioned that the party can move a motion of no confidence against the Kumaraswamy government.