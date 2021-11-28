MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Intrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury appeals Om Birla to ease out restrictions on media during Winter Session

The leader of Congress party in the Lok Sabha point out that the present government had restricted media from covering the proceedings of the Parliament.

Moneycontrol News
November 28, 2021 / 04:44 PM IST
File image of Congress' Lok Sabha and party's Bengal unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

File image of Congress' Lok Sabha and party's Bengal unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Congress' Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on November 28 wrote to Speaker Om Birla requesting him to ease out restrictions on media persons' entry to the press gallery of the Parliament during Winter Session.

The leader of Congress party in the Lok Sabha alleged that the present government had restricted media from covering the proceedings of the Parliament.

Citing the example of opened malls, restaurants, cinema halls, market place and other public places, Chowdhury sought that restrictions be eased out for Parliament gallery as well for media persons.

ALSO READ: Winter Session of Parliament: PM Narendra Modi to attend all-party meet today

"It s definitely against the spirit of Parliamentary democracy. I am concerned that there is a dangerous trend emerging to isolate the parliament and the parliamentarians from media scrutiny," he said in his letter.

Close

"In view of the above, I appeal to you to ease out the restrictions on the media persons in the Parliament complex and they should be allowed to the Press Gallery and all the necessary facilities may be provided to them to cover the parliament proceedings in a free and fair manner," he added.

The Winter Session of the Parliament is beginning on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury #Congress #Lok Sabha #Om Birla #press freedom
first published: Nov 28, 2021 04:44 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.