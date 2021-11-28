Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury appeals Om Birla to ease out restrictions on media during Winter Session

File image of Congress' Lok Sabha and party's Bengal unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Congress' Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on November 28 wrote to Speaker Om Birla requesting him to ease out restrictions on media persons' entry to the press gallery of the Parliament during Winter Session.

The leader of Congress party in the Lok Sabha alleged that the present government had restricted media from covering the proceedings of the Parliament.

Citing the example of opened malls, restaurants, cinema halls, market place and other public places, Chowdhury sought that restrictions be eased out for Parliament gallery as well for media persons.

"It s definitely against the spirit of Parliamentary democracy. I am concerned that there is a dangerous trend emerging to isolate the parliament and the parliamentarians from media scrutiny," he said in his letter.

"In view of the above, I appeal to you to ease out the restrictions on the media persons in the Parliament complex and they should be allowed to the Press Gallery and all the necessary facilities may be provided to them to cover the parliament proceedings in a free and fair manner," he added.

The Winter Session of the Parliament is beginning on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.