Winter Session of Parliament: PM Narendra Modi to attend all-party meet today

Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, will represent the government at the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend an all-party meeting called by the Centre a day ahead of the winter session of Parliament. The floor leaders of all the political parties from both houses of Parliament have been invited to the meeting, which will be held at 11 am on November 28.

Besides PM Narendra Modi, senior Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, will represent the government at the meeting.

The winter session of Parliament assumes significance as the government will table a bill to repeal three contentious farm laws, which is expected to witness a heated debate in both houses. The bill was passed at a cabinet meeting on November 24.

During the upcoming Parliament session, the Opposition is also likely to raise the issue of phone-tapping using the Pegasus spyware. In the evening on November 28, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has called a meeting of the floor leaders of the Upper House of Parliament.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will chair a meeting with the floor leaders of parties on the day with the aim to ensure a smooth Winter Session of Parliament.

On November 26, almost all the opposition parties had boycotted the Constitution Day event organised by the Lok Sabha Secretariat in the Central Hall of Parliament. Birla expressed "pain" over the opposition parties boycotting the event. Interacting with the media after the event, Birla had said that he would sit with the opposition and the ruling side to build a consensus for smooth functioning of the House.

News agency PTI sources in the Lok Sabha Secretariat said the Speaker will meet the floor leaders of parties on November 29 when the Winter Session of Parliament begins.