MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Winter Session of Parliament: PM Narendra Modi to attend all-party meet today

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will chair a meeting with the floor leaders of parties on the day with the aim to ensure a smooth Winter Session of Parliament.

Moneycontrol News
November 28, 2021 / 10:44 AM IST
Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, will represent the government at the meeting. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, will represent the government at the meeting. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend an all-party meeting called by the Centre a day ahead of the winter session of Parliament. The floor leaders of all the political parties from both houses of Parliament have been invited to the meeting, which will be held at 11 am on November 28.

Besides PM Narendra Modi, senior Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, will represent the government at the meeting.

The winter session of Parliament assumes significance as the government will table a bill to repeal three contentious farm laws, which is expected to witness a heated debate in both houses. The bill was passed at a cabinet meeting on November 24.

Also read | Samyukt Kisan Morcha suspends its November 29 tractor march to Parliament

During the upcoming Parliament session, the Opposition is also likely to raise the issue of phone-tapping using the Pegasus spyware. In the evening on November 28, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has called a meeting of the floor leaders of the Upper House of Parliament.

Close

Related stories

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will chair a meeting with the floor leaders of parties on the day with the aim to ensure a smooth Winter Session of Parliament.

On November 26, almost all the opposition parties had boycotted the Constitution Day event organised by the Lok Sabha Secretariat in the Central Hall of Parliament. Birla expressed "pain" over the opposition parties boycotting the event. Interacting with the media after the event, Birla had said that he would sit with the opposition and the ruling side to build a consensus for smooth functioning of the House.

News agency PTI sources in the Lok Sabha Secretariat said the Speaker will meet the floor leaders of parties on November 29 when the Winter Session of Parliament begins.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics
first published: Nov 28, 2021 10:44 am

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.