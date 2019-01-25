App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

100-Word Take | Congress’ decision to go alone in Andhra Pradesh a bold and wise one

Rahul Gandhi’s decision to not form an alliance with the TDP in Andhra Pradesh for the elections is in line with his larger goal of rebuilding the Congress in the state. With no MLAs or MPs from the state the party can only improve from here.




On Wednesday, January 23, the Congress decided to not form a state-level alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh and contest all the 175 assembly seats and the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections.

On the face of it this decision might appear to be risky and counter-productive, but it is a bold and farsighted one.

The Congress-TDP alliance during the Telangana election turned out to be a forgettable outing for both parties. Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao successfully played the ‘Delhi-Amaravati’ card — campaigning that if the Congress-TDP came to power in Telangana they would ignore the state’s needs and rule from Delhi and Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh. This turned public sentiment against the alliance. However, the reasons in Andhra Pradesh could be different.

Viju Cherian
Viju Cherian
Opinion Editor|moneycontrol.com

Founded by NT Rama Rao, Naidu’s father-in-law, the TDP is a party that was built on an anti-Congress sentiment. More than three decades later the political realities may have changed but to expect the cadre base to grasp these macro-political compulsions would be difficult.

Moreover, Rahul Gandhi’s decision to not form an alliance with the TDP in Andhra Pradesh for the elections is in line with his larger goal of rebuilding the Congress in the state. With no MLAs or MPs from the state the party can only improve from here..

A multi-cornered election could benefit the TDP, which has a strong base in the state, and Congress could help in checking the TRS. The dark horse in the race will be Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSR Congress.

First Published on Jan 25, 2019 10:33 am

