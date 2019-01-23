App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 06:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress to contest both assembly and Lok Sabha elections alone in Andhra Pradesh

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the PCC office-bearers here, Chandy said they would meet again on January 31 to discuss about the poll preparations. The state Congress decided to undertake a bus yatra in all 13 districts in February, he said.

The Congress on Wednesday asserted that it would contest the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh, both to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha, on its own and not have any alliance with the ruling Telugu Desam Party.

"We will contest all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats alone. The TDP allied with us only at the national level, so we will have no truck (with it) in the state," AICC general secretary and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy maintained.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the PCC office-bearers here, Chandy said they would meet again on January 31 to discuss about the poll preparations. The state Congress decided to undertake a bus yatra in all 13 districts in February, he said.

Chandy welcomed the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as AICC general secretary, in charge of Uttar Pradesh. "An intelligent and daring leader like Priyanka is essential in national politics. The country also wishes that Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister," the former Chief Minister remarked.

APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy said they left the decision of electoral alliances to AICC president Rahul Gandhi. However, he hastened to add that the Congress would fight the elections in Andhra Pradesh on its own.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 06:42 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Congress #India #Lok Sabha Elections 2019 #Politics #TDP

