App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 168
INC+ : 94

Need 51 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 29

Need 17 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MC Special Podcast | If you have Rs 100 to invest in equity markets, put Rs 20 to work now

The methodology would help them capture the underbelly of the market

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

Speaking to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of PMS Bazaar PMS-AIF summit in Mumbai on 18 October, Trideep Bhattacharya, Senior Fund Manager, Alternative Equities, Axis AMC, said macros could get worse before it got better. But, this is the time to invest into equity markets for the next three-five years, he said.

Commenting on macros, Trideep says this is the right time for retain investors to pick some of the stocks, which have fallen but are still good quality names or brands and are now available at attractive valuations.

Close

Some of the stocks might have fallen due to overall weakness in the markets environment. Trideep highlights that this is the time to pick some of those names for an investment horizon of three-five years.

related news

If someone has allocated Rs 100 to invest in equity markets then he/she can invest Rs 20 now, and the rest of the money in tranches of the same amount should be invested in the next five months, explains Trideep.

The methodology would help them capture the underbelly of the market. "If I stay put for the next three-five years, it would help in capturing super normal returns," Trideep said while highlighting that Axis' Brand Equity Portfolio had an option to stay invested in quality names.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 02:33 pm

tags #Market Edge #Podcast

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.