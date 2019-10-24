MC Special Podcast | If you have Rs 100 to invest in equity markets, put Rs 20 to work now

Speaking to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of PMS Bazaar PMS-AIF summit in Mumbai on 18 October, Trideep Bhattacharya, Senior Fund Manager, Alternative Equities, Axis AMC, said macros could get worse before it got better. But, this is the time to invest into equity markets for the next three-five years, he said.

Commenting on macros, Trideep says this is the right time for retain investors to pick some of the stocks, which have fallen but are still good quality names or brands and are now available at attractive valuations.

Some of the stocks might have fallen due to overall weakness in the markets environment. Trideep highlights that this is the time to pick some of those names for an investment horizon of three-five years.

If someone has allocated Rs 100 to invest in equity markets then he/she can invest Rs 20 now, and the rest of the money in tranches of the same amount should be invested in the next five months, explains Trideep.

The methodology would help them capture the underbelly of the market. "If I stay put for the next three-five years, it would help in capturing super normal returns," Trideep said while highlighting that Axis' Brand Equity Portfolio had an option to stay invested in quality names.

Tune in to the podcast for more.