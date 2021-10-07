MARKET NEWS

World’s most powerful passports: Where does India stand?

Here’s the top 10 passports for Q4FY21 as ranked by the Henley & Partners’ research team based on data from the International Air Transport Association.

Jocelyn Fernandes
October 07, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST
Japan and Singapore share the first spot with a score of 192 each. (Image: shopping street along the famed Sensoji temple - AP)
Germany and South Korea came in second with 190 points each. (Image: East Germany - AP)
Finland, Italy, Luxembourg and Spain round-up the top three spots with a score of 189 each. (Image: Italy - PixaHive)
Austria and Denmark both hold fourth position with 188 points each. (Image: Austria - Unsplash)
The top five comprises France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden with 187 points each. (Image: The Eiffel Tower, France - Reuters)
Belgium, New Zealand and Switzerland are sixth with scores of 186 points each. (Image: People at the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz, Switzerland - Reuters)
Czech Republic, Greece, Malta, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States hold joint seventh spot with score of 185. (Image: Reuters)
On the eight spot are Australia and Canada with 184 points each. (Image: Australia - Unsplash)
Hungary took the ninth place with a score of 183 points. (Image: Budapest, Hungary - Pixabay)
Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia jointly hold the tenth spot with scores of 182. (Image: Poland - Reuters)
India is at the 90th spot this year – down six ranks from last years’ 84. It holds the position jointly with Burkina Faso and Tajikistan, with 58 points each. (Image: Mumbai, India - Unsplash)
The Henley Passport Index is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Latest rankings for the index are available in the Global Mobility Report 2021 Q4. It looks at 199 passports and 227 destinations. (Image: Ntherlands - Unsplash)
