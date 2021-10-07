World’s most powerful passports: Where does India stand?

Japan and Singapore share the first spot with a score of 192 each. (Image: shopping street along the famed Sensoji temple in Japan - AP)

Germany and South Korea came in second with 190 points each. (Image: East Germany - AP)

Finland, Italy, Luxembourg and Spain round-up the top three spots with a score of 189 each. (Image: Italy - PixaHive)

Austria and Denmark both hold fourth position with 188 points each. (Image: Austria - Unsplash)

The top five comprises France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden with 187 points each. (Image: The Eiffel Tower, France - Reuters)

Belgium, New Zealand and Switzerland are sixth with scores of 186 points each. (Image: People at the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz, Switzerland - Reuters)

Czech Republic, Greece, Malta, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States hold joint seventh spot with score of 185. (Image: Greece - Reuters)

On the eight spot are Australia and Canada with 184 points each. (Image: Australia - Unsplash)

Hungary took the ninth place with a score of 183 points. (Image: Budapest, Hungary - Pixabay)

Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia jointly hold the tenth spot with scores of 182. (Image: Poland - Reuters)

India is at the 90th spot this year – down six ranks from last years’ 84. It holds the position jointly with Burkina Faso and Tajikistan, with 58 points each. (Image: Mumbai, India - Unsplash)