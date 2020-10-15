Wildlife photographer of the year: A look at the amazing clicks that have won laurels

Every year, London’s Natural History Museum honours the photographers who capture the best moment of mother nature. Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 is Sergey Gorshkov from Russia for his exquisite click of a Siberian female tiger hugging an ancient Manchurian fir tree in far eastern Russia. The picture, titled The Embrace, shows the intimate moment in which the female tiger is seen embracing a tree, rubbing against the bark to leave her scent and mark territory. The Russian photographer took 11 months to capture this moment with hidden cameras. Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge announced the image as the grand title winner in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. Let’s take a look at the other winning photographs by some of the incredible photographers around the world. (Image: Sergey Gorshkov, Russia/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020)