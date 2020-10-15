Wildlife photographer of the year: A look at the amazing clicks that have won laurels

Let’s take a look at the winning photographs by some of the incredible photographers around the world. Moneycontrol News Every year, London’s Natural History Museum honours the photographers who capture the best moment of mother nature. Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 is Sergey Gorshkov from Russia for his exquisite click of a Siberian female tiger hugging an ancient Manchurian fir tree in far eastern Russia. The picture, titled The Embrace, shows the intimate moment in which the female tiger is seen embracing a tree, rubbing against the bark to leave her scent and mark territory. The Russian photographer took 11 months to capture this moment with hidden cameras. Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge announced the image as the grand title winner in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. Let’s take a look at the other winning photographs by some of the incredible photographers around the world. (Image: Sergey Gorshkov, Russia/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020) Liina Heikkinen from Finland won the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 award for her dramatic image, ‘The fox that got the goose.’ (Image: Liina Heikkinen, Finland/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020) The Pose, Winner Animal Portraits (Image: Mogens Trolle, Denmark/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020) Life in the balance, Winner Behaviour: Amphibians and Reptiles (Image: Jaime Culebras, Spain/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020) A mean mouthful, Young Photographer Winner, 11-14 years old (Image: Sam Sloss, Italy/USA/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020) A tale of two wasps, Winner Behaviour: Invertebrates (Image: Frank Deschandol, France/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020) The last bite, Winner Portfolio Award (Image: Ripan Biswas, India/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020) Backroom business, Winner Wildlife Photojournalist story (Image: Paul Hilton, Australia/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020) Show Business, Winner Wildlife Photojournalism (Image: Kirsten Luce, USA/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020) Out of the blue, Winner Plants and Fungi (Image: Gabriel Eisenband, Colombia/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020) Etna’s river of fire, Winner Earth’s Environments (Image: Luciano Gaudenzio, Italy/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020) Watching you watching them, Winner Urban Wildlife (Image: Alex Badyaev, Russia/USA/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020) The golden moment, Winner Under Water (Image: Songda Cai, China/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020) Great crested sunrise, Winner Behaviour Birds (Image: Jose Luis Ruiz Jimenez, Spain/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020) When mother says run, Winner Behaviour – Mammals (Image: Shanyuan Li, China/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020) Eleonora’s gift, Winner Rising Star Portfolio (Image: Alberto Fantoni, Italy/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020) Perfect balance, Winner Young Photographers, 10 years and under (Image: Andres Luis Dominguez Blanco, Spain/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020) First Published on Oct 15, 2020 03:21 pm