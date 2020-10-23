US Election 2020 | A look at the final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden

The second and final US Presidential election debate involving United States President and Republican Party candidate Donald Trump and Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden which took place on October 23 has concluded. The earlier scheduled debate was cancelled due to Trump testing COVID-19 positive. This debate served as the last opportunity for millions of US voters to compare the two leading candidates’ policies and personalities. Let’s take a look at the highlights of the final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. (Image: News18 Creative)