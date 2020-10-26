US Election 2020 | Signs of the times: Voters share innovative takes as polls near

Catchy signboards from both sides of the political aisle can be seen all across the United States ahead of the November 3 presidential election. Reuters Americans voice their electoral opinions with signs as campaigning for the 2020 United States presidential election enters the home stretch. A sign against US President Donald Trump is seen outside of a house in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on October 25. (Image: Reuters) A pumpkin display supporting Democratic US presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is seen outside of a house in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on October 25. (Image: Reuters) A 14-foot cutout of US President Donald Trump stands on the front lawn of the self-proclaimed 'Trump House' in Youngstown, Pennsylvania on October 21. (Image: Reuters) Signs seen along Interstate 94 (I-94) in Otter Creek, Dunn County, Wisconsin on October 22. (Image: Reuters) A sign referencing the U.S. presidential election sits in the front yard of a home in Chagrin Falls, Ohio on September 29. (Image: Reuters) A digital billboard advertisement opposing US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is seen along a road in Monroeville, Pennsylvania on October 21. (Image: Reuters) A man dressed as Santa Claus holds a sign as supporters of US President Donald Trump arrive for an election campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida on October 12. (Image: Reuters) A sign supporting Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden sits in the front yard of a home in Chagrin Falls, Ohio on September 29. (Image: Reuters) A sign encouraging voter turnout is seen at a campaign yard sign distribution site for US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, in Madison, Wisconsin on October 17. (Image: Reuters) A counter-protestor holds up sign in front of demonstrators at the 'Peaceful Protest Against Democrat Violence' sponsored by Super Happy Fun America in Boston, Massachusetts on October 18. (Image: Reuters) Tom Moran, a school bus driver from Fenton, Michigan, holds a sign outside the Curb Event Center, the site of second and final debate between 2020 US presidential candidates President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee on October 21. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 26, 2020 03:22 pm