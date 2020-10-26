172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|world|u-s-election-2020-signs-of-the-times-voters-share-innovative-takes-as-polls-near-6014841.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 03:26 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US Election 2020 | Signs of the times: Voters share innovative takes as polls near

Catchy signboards from both sides of the political aisle can be seen all across the United States ahead of the November 3 presidential election.

Reuters
Americans voice their electoral opinions with signs as campaigning for the 2020 presidential election enters the home stretch. A sign against U.S President Donald Trump is seen outside of a house in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, U.S. October 25. (Image: Reuters)

A pumpkin display supporting Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is seen outside of a house in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, U.S. October 25. (Image: Reuters)

A 14-foot cutout of U.S. President Donald Trump stands on the front lawn of the self-proclaimed 'Trump House' in Youngstown, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 21. (Image: Reuters)

Signs are seen along Interstate 94 (I-94) in Otter Creek, Dunn County, Wisconsin, U.S., October 22. (Image: Reuters)

A sign referencing the U.S. presidential election sits in the front yard of a home in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, U.S., September 29. (Image: Reuters)

A digital billboard advertisement opposing U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is seen along a road in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 21. (Image: Reuters)

A man dressed as Santa Claus holds a sign as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump arrive for an election campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, U.S. October 12. (Image: Reuters)

A sign supporting Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden sits in the front yard of a home in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, U.S., September 29. (Image: Reuters)

A sign encouraging voter turnout is seen at a campaign yard sign distribution site for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S., October 17. (Image: Reuters)

A counter-protestor holds up sign in front of demonstrators at the "Peaceful Protest Against Democrat Violence" sponsored by Super Happy Fun America in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., October 18. (Image: Reuters)

Tom Moran, a school bus driver from Fenton, Michigan, holds a sign outside the Curb Event Center, the site of second and final debate between 2020 U.S. presidential candidates President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden on October 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., October 21. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Oct 26, 2020 03:22 pm

