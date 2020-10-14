US Election 2020 | Over 10 million votes cast nationally ahead presidential elections

According to the data compiled by the US Elections Project, more than 10 million votes have already been cast nationally, a record-shattering pace Reuters Voting by mail and early voting are surging ahead of the November 3 election as voters avoid waiting in lines at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic. According to the data compiled by the US Elections Project, more than 10 million votes have already been cast nationally, a record-shattering pace. (Image: Reuters) People wait in line to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Houston, Texas. (Image: Reuters) ER technician Marjorie Lynar, centre, waits in line to cast her election ballot at a Cobb County polling station after working a 12-hour shift in Marietta, Georgia on October 13. (Image: Reuters) Voters line up to cast their election ballot at a Cobb County polling station in Marietta, Georgia on October 13. (Image: Reuters) A poll worker directs voters to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Image: Reuters) A table with gloves and boxes for used pens is photographed as Democratic US Senate candidate Amy McGrath arrives with her husband Erik to cast her election ballot at the Scott County Public Library polling station in Georgetown, Kentucky. (Image: Reuters) People cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Houston, Texas. (Image: Reuters) Patricia Wynn wearing a protective mask casts an early ballot for the US presidential election at the country's embassy in London on October 13 (Image: Reuters) Disinfectants are on display at an early voting location in Dekalb County for the upcoming presidential elections in Chamblee, Georgia. (Image: Reuters) People line up to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Image: Reuters) A man walks to place his ballot into a machine at an early voting site in Arlington, Virginia. (Image: Reuters) A woman wears a "Trump for Prison" face mask as she walks to cast her ballot at an early voting site at the Fairfax County Government Centre in Fairfax, Virginia. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 14, 2020 06:10 pm