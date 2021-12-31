This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

A woman walks along a skywalk in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 30. (Image: AP)

Rohingya refugees sit in a wooden boat as it arrives at Krueng Geukueh Port in North Aceh, Indonesia, December 30. An Indonesian navy ship towed the boat carrying 120 Rohingya Muslims into the port after it had drifted for days off the country's northernmost province of Aceh, a navy official said. (Image: AP)

Fisherwomen hang fish on a structure made of bamboo poles to sun dry them at a fishing colony in Mumbai, India, December 29. (Image: AP)

Indians, some wearing face masks as a precaution against the COVID-19, crowd a weekly market in New Delhi, India, December 29. In India, which has been getting back to normal after a devastating COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year, Omicron is once again raising fears, with more than 700 cases reported in the country of nearly 1.4 billion people. The capital, New Delhi, banned large gatherings for Christmas and New Year's, and many other states have announced new restrictions, including curfews and vaccination requirements at stores and restaurants. (Image: AP)

Editor of Stand News Patrick Lam, fourth from left, is escorted by police officers into a van after they searched for evidence at his office in Hong Kong, December 29. Hong Kong police raided the office of the online news outlet on Wednesday after arresting several people for conspiracy to publish a seditious story. (Image: AP)

A woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks along a pedestrian crossing on December 29, in Tokyo. (Image: AP)

A Nepalese devotee counts butter lamps before she lights them at the Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal, December 27. Every day devotees light lamps at this iconic Buddhist monument which is also a major tourist attraction. (Image: AP)

Sri Lankan Christians, mostly wearing face masks as a precaution against the COVID-19, attend a Christmas mass at a church in Colombo, Sri Lanka, December 25. (Image: AP)