MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

Pics feature people as diverse as women hanging fish and an editor being escorted by Hong Kong police for conspiracy to publish a seditious article.

Associated Press
December 31, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST
A woman walks along a skywalk in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 30. (Image: AP)
A woman walks along a skywalk in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 30. (Image: AP)
Rohingya refugees sit in a wooden boat as it arrives at Krueng Geukueh Port in North Aceh, Indonesia, December 30. An Indonesian navy ship towed the boat carrying 120 Rohingya Muslims into the port after it had drifted for days off the country's northernmost province of Aceh, a navy official said. (Image: AP)
Rohingya refugees sit in a wooden boat as it arrives at Krueng Geukueh Port in North Aceh, Indonesia, December 30. An Indonesian navy ship towed the boat carrying 120 Rohingya Muslims into the port after it had drifted for days off the country's northernmost province of Aceh, a navy official said. (Image: AP)
Fisherwomen hang fish on a structure made of bamboo poles to sun dry them at a fishing colony in Mumbai, India, December 29. (Image: AP)
Fisherwomen hang fish on a structure made of bamboo poles to sun dry them at a fishing colony in Mumbai, India, December 29. (Image: AP)
Indians, some wearing face masks as a precaution against the COVID-19, crowd a weekly market in New Delhi, India, December 29. In India, which has been getting back to normal after a devastating COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year, omicron is once again raising fears, with more than 700 cases reported in the country of nearly 1.4 billion people. The capital, New Delhi, banned large gatherings for Christmas and New Year's, and many other states have announced new restrictions, including curfews and vaccination requirements at stores and restaurants. (Image: AP)
Indians, some wearing face masks as a precaution against the COVID-19, crowd a weekly market in New Delhi, India, December 29. In India, which has been getting back to normal after a devastating COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year, Omicron is once again raising fears, with more than 700 cases reported in the country of nearly 1.4 billion people. The capital, New Delhi, banned large gatherings for Christmas and New Year's, and many other states have announced new restrictions, including curfews and vaccination requirements at stores and restaurants. (Image: AP)
Editor of Stand News Patrick Lam, fourth from left, is escorted by police officers into a van after they searched for evidence at his office in Hong Kong, December 29. Hong Kong police raided the office of the online news outlet on Wednesday after arresting several people for conspiracy to publish a seditious publication. (Image: AP)
Editor of Stand News Patrick Lam, fourth from left, is escorted by police officers into a van after they searched for evidence at his office in Hong Kong, December 29. Hong Kong police raided the office of the online news outlet on Wednesday after arresting several people for conspiracy to publish a seditious story. (Image: AP)
A woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks along a pedestrian crossing on December 29, in Tokyo. (Image: AP)
A woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks along a pedestrian crossing on December 29, in Tokyo. (Image: AP)
A Nepalese devotee counts butter lamps before she lights them at the Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal, December 27. Every day devotees light lamps at this iconic Buddhist monument which is also a major tourist attraction. (Image: AP)
A Nepalese devotee counts butter lamps before she lights them at the Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal, December 27. Every day devotees light lamps at this iconic Buddhist monument which is also a major tourist attraction. (Image: AP)
Sri Lankan Christians, mostly wearing face masks as a precaution against the COVID-19, attend a Christmas mass at a church in Colombo, Sri Lanka, December 25. (Image: AP)
Sri Lankan Christians, mostly wearing face masks as a precaution against the COVID-19, attend a Christmas mass at a church in Colombo, Sri Lanka, December 25. (Image: AP)
University students light candles at the site after the "Goddess of Democracy" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, was removed from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, December 24. The university early Friday morning took down the statue that was based on a figure created by art students and brought to the square shortly before the crackdown in which hundreds of people were killed. (Image: AP)
University students light candles at the site after the "Goddess of Democracy" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, was removed from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, December 24. The university early Friday morning took down the statue that was based on a figure created by art students and brought to the square shortly before the crackdown in which hundreds of people were killed. (Image: AP)
Associated Press
Tags: #Asia week pictures #coronavirus #Covid-19 #New Year 2022 #Slideshow #World News #Year 2021 #Year-end 2021
first published: Dec 31, 2021 01:53 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.