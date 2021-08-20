MARKET NEWS

This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and the Pacific.

Associated Press
August 20, 2021 / 03:17 PM IST
A health worker fumigates an area to control the breeding of mosquitoes in Mumbai, India, on August 19. (Image: AP)
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on a crossing in Tokyo, August 17. Japan's coronavirus state of emergency continues through Sept. 12 rather than finishing at the end of this month as initially planned. (Image: AP)
Chinese paramilitary police work to evacuate people trapped in a flooded area in Suizhou in central China's Hubei Province, August 12. (Image: AP)
Children, wearing masks to curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak, take part in a sack race competition during Independence Day celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 17. Indonesia is celebrating its 76th anniversary of independence from Dutch colonial rule. (Image: AP)
People wait to get inoculated against COVID-19 at a cinema hall in Mumbai, India, on August 17. (Image: AP)
A bird flies as buglers from joint military forces play standing on the arches of the historic 17th-century Red fort during full dress rehearsals of Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, August 13. India commemorates its Independence in 1947 from British colonial rule, on August 15. (Image: AP)
An anti-government protester knocks back tear gas fired by riot police during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 13. Protesters demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha for what they say is his failure in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: AP)
Tags: #75th Independence Day #coronavirus #flood #Slideshow #World News
first published: Aug 20, 2021 03:17 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.