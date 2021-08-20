This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

A health worker fumigates an area to control the breeding of mosquitoes in Mumbai, India, on August 19. (Image: AP)

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on a crossing in Tokyo, August 17. Japan's coronavirus state of emergency continues through Sept. 12 rather than finishing at the end of this month as initially planned. (Image: AP)

Chinese paramilitary police work to evacuate people trapped in a flooded area in Suizhou in central China's Hubei Province, August 12. (Image: AP)

Children, wearing masks to curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak, take part in a sack race competition during Independence Day celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 17. Indonesia is celebrating its 76th anniversary of independence from Dutch colonial rule. (Image: AP)

People wait to get inoculated against COVID-19 at a cinema hall in Mumbai, India, on August 17. (Image: AP)

A bird flies as buglers from joint military forces play standing on the arches of the historic 17th-century Red fort during full dress rehearsals of Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, August 13. India commemorates its Independence in 1947 from British colonial rule, on August 15. (Image: AP)