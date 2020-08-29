The week in pictures from Asia - from COVID screening to Hong Kong protests, to Ganesha festival

Here are some of the highlights of the most compelling images in Asia and Pacific this week. AP Nuns of the Missionaries of Charity, the order founded by Saint Teresa, wearing masks and face shields as precaution against the coronavirus distribute food to poor and homeless people in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Wednesday marked the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Mother Teresa, a Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving the poor, the sick, the orphaned, and the dying. (Image: AP Photo/Bikas Das) A devotee wearing a mask carries home an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha for worship during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. The 10-day long Ganesh festival began Thursday and ends with the immersion of Ganesha idols in water bodies on the final day. (Image: AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Pro-democracy legislator Ted Hui, hugs a supporter after being released on bail outside a court in Hong Kong, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Hong Kong police arrested 16 people, including two opposition lawmakers, on Wednesday on charges related to anti-government protests last year. (Image: AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Health workers prepares to give an HPV vaccine shot to an elementary school student during a free vaccination service for school children in Jakarta,Indonesia, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Image: AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a check post erected to screen people coming from outside the city, in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. India has the third-highest coronavirus caseload after the United States and Brazil, and the fourth-highest death toll in the world. (Image: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) A team leader makes a hand signal as Indonesian firemen test their equipment prior to disinfecting Margo City shopping mall to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak, after a number of employees of a supermarket at the mall were tested positive for the virus, in Depok, Indonesia, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (Image: AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Mosque shooting victim Taj Mohammad Kamran reacts as he leaves the Christchurch High Court after the sentencing hearing for Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant, in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Tarrant, a white supremacist who killed 51 worshippers at two New Zealand mosques in March 2019 was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. (Image: AP Photo/Mark Baker) A woman walks past a coronavirus-themed mural honoring health and other essential workers, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Writings on the mural read: "Our body and soul for the country." (Image: AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks at a building in Tokyo, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Image: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) A devotee immerses an idol of Hindu god Ganesha on the fifth day of the ten-day long Ganesha festival in the Arabian sea in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. The festival is a celebration of the birth of Ganesha, the Hindu god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Image: AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) First Published on Aug 29, 2020 01:07 pm