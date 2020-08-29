The week in pictures from Asia - from COVID screening to Hong Kong protests, to Ganesha festival

Nuns of the Missionaries of Charity, the order founded by Saint Teresa, wearing masks and face shields as precaution against the coronavirus distribute food to poor and homeless people in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Wednesday marked the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Mother Teresa, a Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving the poor, the sick, the orphaned, and the dying. (Image: AP Photo/Bikas Das)