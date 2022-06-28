Texas Migrants Death: A look at some of the deadliest migrant suffocating incidents

Forty-six people were found dead after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer in Texas (US) in what appeared to be one of the worst episodes of migrant death caused by profit-seeking smugglers in recent years. (Image: News18 creative)

Every year, a large number of migrants lacking legal channels of migration get caught in the traps of smugglers. Willing to take risks in search of a new life, they agree to take arduous journeys between borders. Smugglers often put their safety and lives at risk. A look at some of the deadliest migrant suffocation incidents: (Image: News18 creative)

Texas, US, June 27, 2022 | The bodies were found in a sweltering trailer in one of the worst episodes of migrant deaths on the southern border of the US in recent years. (Image: News18 creative)

Texas, US, July 23, 2017 | Eight migrants died after being trapped inside a tractor-trailer found parked at a Walmart in San Antonio, Texas; the tractor-trailer was filled with as many as 200 migrants. (Image: News18 creative)

Libya, North Africa, February 20, 2017 | 13 African migrants died of suffocation inside a shipping container while being transported between two towns in Libya. (Image: News18 creative)

Parndorf, Austria, August 27, 2015 | Austrian police discovered an abandoned truck containing decomposing bodies of 71 migrants on a highway near Parndorf. The truck has crossed into Austria from Hungary. (Image: News18 creative)

Quetta, Pakistan, April 4, 2009 | At least 62 Afghan migrants suffocated in the back of a truck packed with more than 100 people by Pakistan police. The group had been trapped inside for 24 hours. (Image: News18 creative)

Ranong, Thailand, April 9, 2008 | The migrants, all of them from Myanmar, died of suffocating while being smuggled into Thailand in a freezer truck near the Thai-Myanmar border. (Image: News18 creative)