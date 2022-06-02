Sheryl Sandberg steps down as COO of Meta; here’s all you need to know about her

Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down as Meta’s COO. Here’s how she got her start in tech and became number 2 at one of the world’s most influential companies.

She has served as the chief operating officer at Facebook since 2008, helping to dramatically increase the social media firm’s revenue.

According to Forbes' estimates, Sandberg's net worth stands at $1.6 billion as of June 2, 2022.

Sandberg received a master's in business administration from Harvard in 1995.

From 1991 to 1993, she worked at World Bank as a research assistant to the chief economist Larry Summers.

She was the vice president of global online sales and operations at Google from 2001 to 2008.

With Sandberg at the helm, Facebook’s revenues went from $350 million in 2008 to $3.7 billion in 2011.

In 2014, Sandberg announced that she and her husband would sign onto the Giving Pledge, to donate at least half of their fortune during their lifetime or upon their death.

In March 2018, the Guardian and the New York Times reported that Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm, targeted voters on Facebook to get them to support Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential campaign by improperly accessing data of 50 million (later revised to 87 million) users.

In September 2018, in regard to the role Facebook had played in Russian interference in the 2016 US election, Sandberg testified in Washington that Facebook lacked tools to check interference.

In January 2019, billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros criticised Facebook, Google and other tech companies, calling Facebook and Google “powerful monopolies” and a “menace” to society.

In November 2019, Sandberg denied being aware that the company hired Definers or about the work they were doing. However, as COO she took responsibility for not knowing when she should have.

Sandberg, armed with a Harvard MBA, began her career as chief of staff to then US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.