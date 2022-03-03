English
    Russia-Ukraine Conflict | A look at the sanctions being imposed on Russia

    The European Union, the United States, Britain and others have hit Russia with a wide range of sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine. Western leaders are relying heavily on sanctions to stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 03, 2022 / 06:26 PM IST
    The European Union, the United States, Britain and others have hit Russia with a wide range of sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine. Western leaders are relying heavily on sanctions to stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Forms of sanctions can range from travel bans and export restrictions to trade embargos and asset seizures. A look at some key sanctions announced so far. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Many countries have frozen the assets of Russia’s central bank, limiting its ability to access its reserves. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The UK, EU, US and other countries have announced curbs on products that can be sent to Russia. These include items of both civilian and military use and exports in the energy, transportation, and technology sectors. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A look at what Russia import. (Image: News18 Creative)
    There have been some sanctions on individuals, including Russian oligarchs. US has imposed a travel ban on Vladimir Putin and Sergei Lavrov. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The US, UK and countries in the European Union have banned all Russian planes from their airspace. (Image: News18 Creative)
