NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance Mission | Rover all set to land on Red Planet: See pics

NASA has announced that its Mars 2020 Perseverance mission will attempt to land on the Red Planet on February 18. In this illustration made available by NASA, the Perseverance rover casts off its spacecraft's cruise stage, minutes before entering the Martian atmosphere. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

The rover streaked toward a landing on Mars on February 18 in the riskiest step yet in an epic quest to bring back rocks that could answer whether life ever existed on the red planet. In this illustration made available by NASA, the Perseverance rover, with its heat shield facing the planet, begins its descent through the Martian atmosphere. (Image- NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

Ground controllers at the space agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, settled in nervously for the descent of Perseverance to the surface of Mars, long a deathtrap for incoming spacecraft. In this illustration made available by NASA, the spacecraft containing the Perseverance rover slows down using the drag generated by travelling through the Martian atmosphere. (Image-NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

It takes a nail-biting 11 1/2 minutes for a signal that would confirm success to reach Earth. In this illustration made available by NASA, The aeroshell containing the Perseverance rover guides itself towards the Martian surface as it descends through the atmosphere. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

The landing of the six-wheeled vehicle would mark the third visit to Mars in just over a week. Two spacecraft from the UAE and China swung into orbit around the planet on successive days last week. In this illustration made available by NASA, the Perseverance rover deploys a supersonic parachute from its aeroshell as it slows down before landing on the surface of Mars. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

Perseverance, the biggest, most advanced rover ever sent by NASA, stood to become the ninth spacecraft to successfully land on Mars, every one of them from the US, beginning in the 1970s. In this illustration made available by NASA, the Perseverance rover gets its first look at the Martian surface below, after ejecting its heat shield just under six minutes after entry into the Mars atmosphere. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

Engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, where the mission is managed, have confirmed that the spacecraft is healthy and on target to touch down in Jezero Crater at around 3.55 pm EST, which means at 2.25 am on February 19 in India. In this illustration provided by NASA, the Perseverance rover fires up its descent stage engines as it nears the Martian surface. This phase of its entry, descent and landing sequence, or EDL, is known as "powered descent." (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

The Mars rover targets to touch down in Jezero Crater -- the most challenging Martian terrain ever targeted for a landing, according to Zurbuchen. Entry, Descent, and Landing, or "EDL," begins when the spacecraft reaches the top of the Martian atmosphere, travelling nearly 20,000 kph. EDL ends about seven minutes after atmospheric entry, with Perseverance stationary on the Martian surface. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

Because of the distance the signals have to travel from Mars to Earth, these events actually take place on Mars 11 minutes, 22 seconds earlier than what is noted here. In this illustration made available by NASA, the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover studies a Mars rock outrcrop. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)