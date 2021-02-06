Myanmar | Anti-coup protests grow as army broadens internet crackdown

A crowd of protesters marches in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 6, after military authorities broadened a ban on social media following this week’s coup. (Image: AP)

Protesters flash the three-fingered salute while they march in Yangon. (Image:AP)

Residents watch from their balconies as protesters flashing three-fingered salutes march past. (Image: AP)

A woman flashes the three-fingered salute from a vehicle. (Image-AP)

Myanmar police block the road to prevent protesters from marching forward. (Image: AP)

Riot police block the road to prevent protesters from marching forward. (Image: AP)

Lawyers who graduated from the Yadanabon University flash the three-fingered salute of protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, on February. (Image: AP)

A Myanmar woman living in South Korea shouts slogans as she holds a banner with a defaced picture of Myanmar military Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during a rally against the military coup near the office of the military attache of the Myanmar embassy, in Seoul, South Korea, on February 6, 2021. (Image: AP)

A Myanmar man living in South Korea holds a banner carrying a defaced picture of Myanmar military Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during a rally against the military coup near the office of the military attache of the Myanmar embassy, in Seoul, South Korea, on February 6, 2021. (Image: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)