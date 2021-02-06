MARKET NEWS

Myanmar | Anti-coup protests grow as army broadens internet crackdown

Days after the Myanmar’s army seized power and overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the military authorities in charge of Myanmar broadened a ban on social media, shutting access to Twitter and Instagram. Meanwhile, street protests continued to expand as people gathered again to show their opposition to the army takeover. Here's a look

Saurav Mukherjee
February 06, 2021 / 05:05 PM IST
A crowd of protesters marches in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 6, after military authorities broadened a ban on social media following this week’s coup. (Image: AP)
Protesters flash the three-fingered salute while they march in Yangon. (Image: AP)
Residents watch from their balconies as protesters flashing three-fingered salutes march past. (Image: AP)
A woman flashes the three-fingered salute from a vehicle. (Image-AP)
Myanmar police block the road to prevent protesters from marching forward. (Image: AP)
Riot police block the road to prevent protesters from marching forward. (Image: AP)
Lawyers who graduated from the Yadanabon University flash the three-fingered salute of protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, on February. (Image: AP)
A Myanmar woman living in South Korea shouts slogans as she holds a banner with a defaced picture of Myanmar military Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during a rally against the military coup near the office of the military attache of the Myanmar embassy, in Seoul, South Korea, on February 6, 2021. (Image: AP)
A Myanmar man living in South Korea holds a banner carrying a defaced picture of Myanmar military Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during a rally against the military coup near the office of the military attache of the Myanmar embassy, in Seoul, South Korea, on February 6, 2021. (Image: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A supporter shows a three-finger salute of protest while four arrested activists make a court appearance in Mandalay, Myanmar, on February 5, 2021. (Image: AP)
TAGS: #Aung San Suu Kyi #Current Affairs #Myanmar coup #Slideshow #Social Media Ban #world
first published: Feb 6, 2021 05:05 pm

