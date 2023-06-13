June spreads LGBTQ+ Pride and rainbows around the world

1/9 June is Pride Month, a season intended to celebrate the lives and experiences of LGBTQ+ people and to protest threats to hard-won civil rights. (Source: AP)

2/9 In the U.S., this year’s Pride celebration are taking place as legislators in many states seek to ban drag shows, restrict gender-affirming health care, and limit how teachers can talk about sexuality and gender in the classroom. (Source: AP)

3/9 In Colorado in November, five people were killed and several injured when a gunman shot them in a gay club. (Source: AP)

4/9 In Israel, Tel Aviv celebrated Pride for the first time since the country's new far-right government, stacked with anti-LGBTQ+ members, took office. (Source: AP)

5/9 For more than a half-century, the annual marches have been an opportunity to demand action on specific issues such as the AIDS epidemic and same-sex marriage while also serving as a public celebration. (Source: AP)

6/9 These days, Pride celebrations and events — teeming with images of rainbows, a symbol of hope, unity and diversity for LGBTQ+ people — can be found all over the world. (Source: AP)

7/9 One such event was held on June 10 at the White House, where President Joe Biden aimed to show LGBTQ+ people they have his administration's support. (Source: AP)

8/9 Some cities, including Boston; Indianapolis; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Pittsburgh; Salt Lake City; Rome; Athens, Greece; and Bangkok held parades earlier in June. (Source: AP)