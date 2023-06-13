English
    June spreads LGBTQ+ Pride and rainbows around the world

    For more than a half-century, the annual marches have been an opportunity to demand action on specific issues such as the AIDS epidemic and same-sex marriage while also serving as a public celebration.

    Associated Press
    June 13, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST
    June is Pride Month, a season intended to celebrate the lives and experiences of LGBTQ+ people and to protest threats to hard-won civil rights. (Source: AP)
    June is Pride Month, a season intended to celebrate the lives and experiences of LGBTQ+ people and to protest threats to hard-won civil rights. (Source: AP)
    In the U.S., this year’s Pride celebration are taking place as legislators in many states seek to ban drag shows, restrict gender-affirming health care, and limit how teachers can talk about sexuality and gender in the classroom. (Source: AP)
    In the U.S., this year’s Pride celebration are taking place as legislators in many states seek to ban drag shows, restrict gender-affirming health care, and limit how teachers can talk about sexuality and gender in the classroom. (Source: AP)
    In Colorado in November, five people were killed and several injured when a gunman shot them in a gay club. (Source: AP)
    In Colorado in November, five people were killed and several injured when a gunman shot them in a gay club. (Source: AP)
    In Israel, Tel Aviv celebrated Pride for the first time since the country's new far-right government, stacked with anti-LGBTQ+ members, took office. (Source: AP)
    In Israel, Tel Aviv celebrated Pride for the first time since the country's new far-right government, stacked with anti-LGBTQ+ members, took office. (Source: AP)
    For more than a half-century, the annual marches have been an opportunity to demand action on specific issues such as the AIDS epidemic and same-sex marriage while also serving as a public celebration. (Source: AP)
    For more than a half-century, the annual marches have been an opportunity to demand action on specific issues such as the AIDS epidemic and same-sex marriage while also serving as a public celebration. (Source: AP)
    These days, Pride celebrations and events — teeming with images of rainbows, a symbol of hope, unity and diversity for LGBTQ+ people — can be found all over the world. (Source: AP)
    These days, Pride celebrations and events — teeming with images of rainbows, a symbol of hope, unity and diversity for LGBTQ+ people — can be found all over the world. (Source: AP)
    One such event was held on June 10 at the White House, where President Joe Biden aimed to show LGBTQ+ people they have his administration's support. (Source: AP)
    One such event was held on June 10 at the White House, where President Joe Biden aimed to show LGBTQ+ people they have his administration's support. (Source: AP)
    Some cities, including Boston; Indianapolis; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Pittsburgh; Salt Lake City; Rome; Athens, Greece; and Bangkok held parades earlier in June. (Source: AP)
    Some cities, including Boston; Indianapolis; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Pittsburgh; Salt Lake City; Rome; Athens, Greece; and Bangkok held parades earlier in June. (Source: AP)
    Other major cities — including New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Denver and Minneapolis — hold their main events on the last weekend of June, while some cities host events at other times of the year. (Source: AP)
    Other major cities — including New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Denver and Minneapolis — hold their main events on the last weekend of June, while some cities host events at other times of the year. (Source: AP)
    Tags: #Joe Biden #LGBTQ #Pride Month #Pride Parade #Slideshow #World News
    first published: Jun 13, 2023 02:06 pm