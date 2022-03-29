In Pics | Spring in blossom around the world; here are some stunning photos

People wearing face masks stroll under Cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Zojoji temple in Tokyo, on March 29. (Image: AP)

Cars drive under a canopy of the cherry blossom flowers lit by street lights, in Tokyo, on March 28. (Image: AP)

People on boats view Cherry blossom in full bloom at the Chidorigafuchi palace moat in Tokyo, on March 28. (Image: AP)

People stop to take pictures of a canopy of cherry blossoms over a street as they pass along a pedestrian bridge, in Tokyo, on March 27. (Image: AP)

A man holding a pet dog walks past blooming cherry blossoms along the Meguro River in Tokyo, Japan, on March 27. (Image: Reuters)

A Japanese white-eye, also known as Mejiro, drinks the nectar of cherry blossom in Tokyo, Japan, on March 23. (Image: AP)

A woman takes a picture of the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, US, on March 23. (Image: Reuters)