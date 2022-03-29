English
    In Pics | Spring in blossom around the world; here are some stunning photos

    Trees bloom in springtime around the world.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 29, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
    People wearing face masks stroll under Cherry blossom in full bloom at the Zojoji temple in Tokyo, March 29. (Image: AP)
    People wearing face masks stroll under Cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Zojoji temple in Tokyo, on March 29. (Image: AP)
    Cars drive under a canopy of the cherry blossom flowers lit by street lights, in Tokyo, March 28. (Image: AP)
    Cars drive under a canopy of the cherry blossom flowers lit by street lights, in Tokyo, on March 28. (Image: AP)
    People on boat view Cherry blossom in full bloom at the Chidorigafuchi palace moat in Tokyo, March 28. (Image: AP)
    People on boats view Cherry blossom in full bloom at the Chidorigafuchi palace moat in Tokyo, on March 28. (Image: AP)
    People stop to take pictures of a canopy of cherry blossoms over a street as they pass along a pedestrian bridge, March 27, in Tokyo. (Image: AP)
    People stop to take pictures of a canopy of cherry blossoms over a street as they pass along a pedestrian bridge, in Tokyo, on March 27. (Image: AP)
    A man holding a pet dog walks past blooming cherry blossoms along the Meguro River in Tokyo, Japan, March 27. (Image: Reuters)
    A man holding a pet dog walks past blooming cherry blossoms along the Meguro River in Tokyo, Japan, on March 27. (Image: Reuters)
    A Japanese white-eye, also known as Mejiro, drinks the nectar of a cherry blossom in Tokyo, Japan, March 23. (Image: AP)
    A Japanese white-eye, also known as Mejiro, drinks the nectar of cherry blossom in Tokyo, Japan, on March 23. (Image: AP)
    A woman takes a picture of the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, U.S. March 23. (Image: Reuters)
    A woman takes a picture of the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, US, on March 23. (Image: Reuters)
    Early risers view cherry blossoms in peak bloom along the Tidal Basin in Washington, U.S., March 22. (Image: Reuters)
    Early risers view cherry blossoms in peak bloom along the Tidal Basin in Washington, US, on March 22. (Image: Reuters)
    Tags: #cherry blossom #Slideshow #Spring #World News
    first published: Mar 29, 2022 07:21 pm
