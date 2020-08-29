In pics | Fans protesting for Messi's return to tropical storm Laura and much more from Latin America and Caribbean this week

Here are some of the most compelling images from Latin America and Caribbean this week AP Fire consumes land recently deforested by cattle farmers near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil on August 23. (Image: AP Photo/Andre Penner) A soccer club fan of Newell's Old Boys holds a flare during a caravan in hopes of luring Leonel Messi back to his hometown of Rosario, Argentina on August 27. (Image: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) A girl wades through flood water, a day after the passing of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on August 24. (Image: AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery) A doctor takes a blood sample for a COVID-19 test from a handcuffed inmate at a centre attending coronavirus patients in Caracas, Venezuela on August 27. (Image: AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Cemetery workers carry the coffin that contains the remains of Wilson Gil, who died of COVID-19 related complications, to a burial site at the Martires 19 de Julio cemetery on the outskirts of Lima, Peru on August 26. (Image: AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Vendor Mercedes Lescano balances a basket of fish on her head as she walks around the Abasto general market in search of buyers in Asuncion, Paraguay on August 27. (Image: AP Photo/Jorge Saenz) Police officers stand guard near two bodies outside a disco in Lima, Peru on August 23, following a fatal stampede. (Image: AP Photo/Diego Vertiz) Lucha libre wrestlers, "Ciclonico", or Cyclonic (left), and Mister Jerry, ride a boat to their training site in Xochimilco, Mexico City, on August 20, amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has closed wrestling halls. (Image: AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) A zookeeper feeds a giraffe during a media tour of La Aurora Zoo, Guatemala City, as it reopens on August 25. (Image: AP Photo/Moises Castillo) First Published on Aug 29, 2020 02:39 pm