Haiti President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in an attack with a squad of gunmen on his private residence on July 7. An already struggling and chaotic Haiti has now stumbled into an uncertain future following Moïse's assassination. This was followed by a gunfight in which authorities said police killed four suspects, detained two others and freed three officers being held hostage. Here's a look at some other heads of state who were assassinated in the past. (Image: News18 Creative)

Joao Bernardo Vieira | President of Guinea-Bissau was killed in an apparent revenge attack by soldiers who believed he was responsible for the death of the army chief. (Image: News18 Creative)

Zoran Djindjic | Prime Minister of Serbia was shot by a sniper while he was entering the Serbian government headquarters. Djindjic died while being treated in Belgrade's emergency hospital. (Image: News18 Creative)

Birendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev | Nepal's King was fatally shot by his son Crown Prince Dipendra during a dinner party. (Image: News18 Creative)

Laurent Kabila | President of the Democratic Republic of Congo was shot dead in his office by a young bodyguard. (Image: News18 Creative)

Vazgen Sargsyan | Armenia's Prime Minister was killed when five armed men broke into a session of the Armenian National Assembly. (Image: News18 Creative)

Ibrahim Mainassara Bare | President of Niger was ambushed and shot dead at Niamey airport by soldiers who reportedly were members of the Presidential Guard. (Image: News18 Creative)

Yitzhak Rabin | Israel's PM was shot by Yigal Amir, a right-wing extremist, after attending a rally held in Tel Aviv. (Image: News18 Creative)

Agathe Uwilingiyimana | Prime Minister of Rwanda was seized at the home of a UN aid worker and shot dead by Colonel Theoneste Bagosora's troops. (Image: News18 Creative)

Juvenal Habyarimana and Cyprien Ntaryamira | President of Rwanda as well as President of Burundi were killed when Habyarimana's private jet was shot down out of Rwandan airspace. (Image: News18 Creative)

Indira Gandhi | Prime Minister of India was killed by two of her own bodyguards in a revenge attack. (Image: News18 Creative)