From Steve Bannon to Lil Wayne, here's a list of people pardoned by President Donald Trump

In his final hours as President, Donald Trump pardoned more than 140 individuals, including his former chief strategist Steve Bannon, rap performers as well as ex-members of Congress. A federal pardon in the United States is the action of the President of the United States that completely sets aside punishment for a federal crime. A pardon is one form of the clemency power of the president. Under the Constitution, the president's clemency power extends to all federal criminal offences, except in cases of impeachment. The president's pardon power is limited to federal offenses; the Constitution only grants the president the power to pardon "offences against the United States." The latest list of pardon by Trump was heavily populated by more conventional candidates whose cases had been championed by criminal justice activists. Take a look at some of the names of pardon recipients. (Image: AP)

Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon was charged with swindling donations for the wall. Bannon has been charged with duping thousands of donors who believed their money would be used to fulfil Trump’s chief campaign to build a wall along the southern border. (Image: AP)

Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy was charged for acting as an unregistered foreign agent and looting Malaysian wealth fund. (Image: AP)

Ken Kurson, a confidante of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, was charged in a case of cyber-stalking and harassing three people during a heated divorce. (Image: kenkurson.com)

Rapper Lil Wayne was convicted on weapon charges. (Image: Reuters)

Former representative Rick Renzi, an Arizona Republican served three years for corruption, money laundering and other charges. (Image: Wikimedia)

Former representative Duke Cunningham of California was convicted of accepting $2.4 million in bribes from defense contractors. Cunningham, who was released from prison in 2013, received a conditional pardon. (Image: AP)

Trump also commuted the prison sentence of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who has served about seven years behind bars out of his 28-year prison sentence for a racketeering and bribery scheme. (Image: Reuters)

Anthony Levandowski, former Google engineer, who was charged for stealing 14,000 google files before leaving the company to join Uber Technologies Inc’s rival unit. Levandowski was sentenced to 18 months in prison last year in August. (Image: Wikimedia)