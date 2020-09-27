For the first time in a century, coronavirus pandemic forces cancellation of Rio Carnival

Rio de Janeiro on September 24 again delayed its annual Carnival parade, amid Brazil’s continued vulnerability to the coronavirus pandemic Associated Press A cloud of uncertainty that has hung over Rio de Janeiro throughout the coronavirus pandemic has been lifted, but the gloom remains — the annual Carnival parade of flamboyant samba schools won’t be held in February. And while the decision is being characterised as a postponement of the event, no new date has been set. Sculptures designed for parade floats sit unfinished in the Unidos de Padre Miguel samba school workshop, where float construction, costume sewing and dance rehearsals due to the new coronavirus pandemic have been cancelled , in Rio de Janeiro Rio’s League of Samba Schools, LIESA, announced on September 24 that spread of the novel coronavirus has made it impossible to safely hold the traditional parades that are a cultural mainstay and, for many, a source of livelihood. In the picture above, members of the Unidos de Padre Miguel samba school chat at the 'quadra' or court entrance, where float construction, costume sewing and dance rehearsals due to the coronavirus pandemic have been cancelled, in Rio de Janeiro The Sambadrome parade runway stands empty in Rio de Janeiro Diogo Jesus, the main dancer for the Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel samba school, is reflected in a rearview mirror of his car. Jesus, who is referred to as 'master of ceremonies' in the school, could no longer make rent without his income from dancing at private events and has started driving for Uber and sewing protective face masks to sell at a fair to make ends meet Jesus strikes a pose for reporters next to his car in Rio de Janeiro A 'quadra' or court, which this time of year is usually filled with Carnival performers practising their dance moves, sits empty in the Unidos de Padre Miguel samba school, in Rio de Janeiro Carnival parade floats sit unfinished in the Unidos de Padre Miguel samba school workshop in Rio de Janeiro First Published on Sep 27, 2020 04:10 pm