For the first time in a century, coronavirus pandemic forces cancellation of Rio Carnival

A cloud of uncertainty that has hung over Rio de Janeiro throughout the coronavirus pandemic has been lifted, but the gloom remains — the annual Carnival parade of flamboyant samba schools won’t be held in February. And while the decision is being characterised as a postponement of the event, no new date has been set. Sculptures designed for parade floats sit unfinished in the Unidos de Padre Miguel samba school workshop, where float construction, costume sewing and dance rehearsals due to the new coronavirus pandemic have been cancelled , in Rio de Janeiro