Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in India, many countries have imposed travel ban on travellers from India and restricted travel to India as well. India’s coronavirus cases tally has crossed 1.6 crore with 314,835 new infections reported as per the health ministry’s update on April 22. Several countries across the world has added India into its “red list” imposing travelling to and from the country after a severe spike in virus cases. Take a look… (Image: Reuters)

Australia | On April 22 Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced India’s addition to its ‘red list’ of high-risk countries amid the surging second wave COVID-19 pandemic in the region. The restrictions included flights to and from India to Australia, even for those wanting to travel for weddings and funerals. (Image: Reuters)

Canada | Canada’s government temporarily barred passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days starting on April 22 as a part of stricter measures to combat the spread of novel coronavirus. (Image: Reuters)

UAE | The United Arab Emirates’ National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Manament Authority (NCEMA) on April 22 announced suspension of all incoming flights from India due to a surge in coronavirus. (Image: Reuters)

Singapore | Singapore Health Ministry on April 22 announced that it will not allow entry to long-term visa holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to India. The government said that India is battling a second wave of COVID-19 infections and travel restrictions will help curb potential cases in the dormitories. (Image: Reuters)

United States of America | On April 20, the US' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a travel advisory for all its citizens to avoid travels to India. "Travelers should avoid all travel to India," the advisory said. "Because of the current situation in India even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India." (Image: Reuters)

Hong Kong | Hong Kong suspended flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines from April 20 for two weeks after a mutant of COVID-19 strain was detected in the Asian financial hub for the first time. The three countries have been classified as “extremely high risk” after multiple cases of carrying the strain into Hong Kong has been reported. (Image: Reuters)

United Kingdom | The United Kingdom has added India to the travel ‘red list’ on April 19. The red list, which includes 39 other countries along with India, denies entry to anyone who has visited the listed nations in the past 10 days. The British and Irish citizens, however, are allowed to return but would be mandatorily quarantined for 10 days from the time of arrival. (Image: Reuters)