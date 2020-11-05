Coronavirus second wave | England readies for another lockdown as COVID cases mount

All non-essential venues — which in England includes pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, golf courses, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment places and stores selling items like books, clothing and sneakers — must close on November 5 until at least December 2.
Last-minute shoppers in England came out in force on November 4 and thirsty drinkers enjoyed their final freshly poured pints in a pub for the next month before Britain joins swaths of Europe in a coronavirus lockdown designed to save its health care system from being overwhelmed. Coronavirus cases hit new daily highs in Europe and increased hospitalisations. Shoppers in Leeds City Centre, England, November 4. (Image: AP)
People eat and drink outside pubs and restaurants in Soho in London, November 4. (Image: AP)
That order came after a sudden change of course last weekend by Britain's government, which had for weeks been advocating a targeted regional response to the pandemic instead of another national lockdown. A waiter packs away chairs in London's Soho area just before the start of a national lockdown for England, November 4. (Image: AP)
In London's Soho nightlife district, large crowds packed bars and pubs as many took the opportunity to have a drink with friends for the last time before restrictions begin. A police officer patrols as people eat and drink outside restaurants in Soho, in London, November 4. (Image: AP)
With time running out to get things sorted before the lockdown takes effect, many shops and hair salons extended their hours and reported brisk customer traffic on the last day. Richard Ward, owner of Richard Ward Hair & MetroSpa wears a protective face mask as he works in his salon in London, November 4. (Image: AP)
Fears about a devastating economic impact of the month-long shutdown prompted some lawmakers from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party to vote against approving the lockdown in Parliament on Wednesday. Still, Johnson easily won the vote as most opposition lawmakers backed the move. (Image: AP)
It's a big blow to businesses that sweeps away any hopes that the British economy might have recovered by the end of this year a large proportion of the near 25 percent drop endured in the spring. Shoppers walk along a very busy Regent Street in London, November 4. (Image: AP)
Illuminations lit up in Blackpool, England, November 4, 2020, before being switched off at midnight on Wednesday due to the lockdown. (Image: AP)
People walk on the beach at Blackpool, England, November 4. (Image: AP)
Belgian Army healthcare workers and supervisory personnel suit up prior to doing their rounds in the COVID-19 ward of the CHC nursing home in Landenne, Belgium, November 4. Belgium, proportionally still the worst-hit nation in Europe when it comes to coronavirus cases. The Belgian Army has been deployed to help several hard hit areas in the country. (Image: AP)
People pose for a picture as they visit Blackpool's annual Illuminations in Blackpool, England, November 4, before being switched off at midnight due to the lockdown. (Image: AP)
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 02:38 pm