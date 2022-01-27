MARKET NEWS

Colombian flower market blooming ahead of Valentine’s Day

Workers at a flower company in El Rosal, Colombia, cut and pack roses as the Colombian flower industry is in full swing ahead of Valentine's Day.

AFP
January 27, 2022 / 06:24 PM IST
Colombian flower industry is in full swing ahead of Valentine's Day. The roses will spread love across the world. A worker arranges roses on a flowers plantation in el Rosal, near Bogota. (Image: AFP)
Workers at a flower company in El Rosal, Colombia, cut and pack roses as the Colombian flower industry is in full swing ahead of Valentine's Day. (Image: AFP)
"Right now we are already in the middle of the Valentine's Day season for 2022, one of the two main seasons along with Mother's Day every year. We expect around 650 million flowers to be sold, because it is Valentine's Day, mostly roses but all kinds of flowers are sold," said Augusto Solano, President of Colombian flowers exporters association. (Image: AFP)
The association says sales are now back to pre-pandemic levels but challenges still remain. “The main thing has been to protect the health of the workers so that they are able to continue the operation, and on the other side, the logistic problems, the lack of aerial transport and the increase of the costs of the aerial transport,” Augusto added. (Image: AFP)
A worker arranges flowers in el Rosal, near Bogota. Colombian flowers industry export millions of roses and all kind of flowers around the world ahead of Valentine's Day on February 14. (Image: AFP)
Fresh-cutted roses are transported on a rail on a flowers plantation in El Rosal, near Bogota. (Image: AFP)
“At least we women love flowers. It is a big present. And to know that we are producing flowers so that in other countries they can use them as a gift to express love, and to express friendship, is something very beautiful,” said Dora Yamile Vasquez, a worker. (Image: AFP)
Tags: #Colombia #Colombia Flower Industry #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Slideshow #Valentines Day #World News
first published: Jan 27, 2022 06:24 pm
